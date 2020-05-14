Covid-19: Contact-Tracing Launched in Pays de la Loire, 47 People Already Reconfined

As soon as the deconfinement implemented in the Pays de la Loire region, these suspect cases and risky contacts will have to be isolated for at least 14 days.

The deconfinement did not last very long for some. This Thursday 14th May 2020, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Pays de la Loire announced that 47 people are recognised as part of the contact-tracing circuit launched mid-week in the region.

Concretely, these are 16 Covid-19 confirmed cases and 31 risk contact cases identified by the treating physicians and the Health Insurance. Contact cases inside the outbreak should be tested immediately, the rest within seven days, corresponding to the average incubation period of coronavirus infection.







New fortnight

These first 47 patients will have to observe a new period of confinement, of the order of 14 days. People already diagnosed will have to stay at home “and isolate themselves in their room,” insisted Dr Pierre Blaise, in charge of the regional health project at ARS.

An effective way to break the transmission chains according to health authorities, thus avoiding a rebound of the epidemic. “Protect yourself and your loved ones,” summarized general manager Jean-Jacques Coiplet.







40 people in intensive care

This Thursday evening, 527 people are hospitalized in the Pays de la Loire for Covid-19, including 40 in intensive care. 395 people died in the hospital since the 1st March and at least 228 in EPHAD, according to the daily bulletin of the ARS .

A Maine-et-Loire hospital, that of Saumur, is particularly monitored by the health agency. 18 people, among caregivers and patients, tested positive for coronavirus .

#Covid19fr Bulletin d’info n°71

3289 cas confirmés en #Pdl

395 décès à déplorer (milieu hospitalier)

1496 retours à domicile

Surveillance EHPAD/ESMS : 449 signalements et 293 résidents décédés

Consultez le bulletin du jour : https://t.co/wySY5CxQFi pic.twitter.com/r3dVN5F1ee — ARS Pays de la Loire (@ars_pdl) May 14, 2020

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)