Coronavirus: Serie A to Resume in Italy on June 20th

The championship of Italy of football, interrupted on March 9th by the outbreak of coronavirus, will resume on June 20th, announced Thursday the Minister of Vincenzo Spadafora Sports.

“The Technical and Scientific Committee gave its agreement on the protocol and the federation assured me that it had a plan B and a Plan C. In the light of these considerations, the Serie A championship can resume on June 20th”, declared Vincenzo Spadafora after a meeting with the governing bodies of Italian football.

A “plan B” on track

In the event of a new judgment due to an aggravation of the health situation, the federation has in fact provided as “plan B” a play-off and play-out system. Plan C mentioned by the Minister concerns the case of a permanent interruption of the competition.







“We had a very useful meeting. From the start, I said that football could restart once all the security conditions had been met and with the agreement of the Technical and Scientific Committee on the various protocols. Italy is leaving, it is normal that football will also start again, “he added. “I also hope to be able to send a positive signal to the whole country by taking advantage of the week from June 13 to 20 to conclude the Italian Cup. It would be a good signal with three beautiful free games “on television, said Vincenzo Spadafora.

Ligne 1, the only major European championship to standstill

The Italian Cup was interrupted after the first semi-finals between Inter Milan and Naples on the one hand, and between AC Milan and Juventus on the other. The championship was stopped at the end of the 26th day. There are therefore 12 full days to go, plus four games late for the 25th day.

The announcement of the resumption of the Italian championship comes a few hours after that of the English championship, which will restart on June 17th. The German championship has already resumed about ten days ago and footballers from the Spanish Liga will return to the pitch the week of June 8th.

Among the five major European championships, the French Ligue 1 is the only one to have been definitively interrupted. The Italian Series B (second division) will start again on June 20th.

