Coronavirus: Brazil Becomes the Third Country in Terms of Contamination

BRAZIL: In just 72 hours, Brazil surpassed France, Italy and Spain, leaping from 6th to 3rd place in the world for coronavirus contaminations

Brazil with an official total of 254,220 people infected, on Monday, became the third country in the world in terms of contaminations coronavirus, surpassing the United Kingdom, which has nearly 250,000.

Brazil has registered 13,140 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to official figures. Scientists, however, estimate that, without tests, the actual figures could be up to 15 times higher. In just seventy-two hours, Brazil surpassed France, Italy and Spain, leaping from 6th to 3rd place in terms of contamination. The United States (around 1.5 million) and Russia (290,678) occupy the first two places.

With 674 new deaths since Sunday, Brazil now officially deplores 16,792 deaths due to Coronavirus CCovid-19, the sixth national death toll in the world. There too, the figures are very probably below reality.







New guidelines for treating infected people

As the pandemic advances in this country of 210 million inhabitants, the Ministry of Health is occupied by an interim, General Eduardo Pazuello, who succeeded Friday the oncologist, Nelson Teich. He resigned after 28 days from the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who described the Covid-19 as a “small flu”, defends containment measures taken by local authorities and advocates the use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, the efficacy of which against the coronavirus has not been demonstrated.

The Ministry of Health recently announced that it is in the process of developing new guidelines for treating infected people. “The goal is to start treatment before the disease gets worse and an intensive care unit is needed,” the statement said, without specifying the type of treatment.

The current protocol of the Ministry of Health directs towards the consumption of chloroquine only in moderate or severe cases, despite the lack of evidence of its effectiveness and warnings from countries such as Canada and the United States about its possible serious side effects. The predecessor of Nelson Teich, the popular Luiz Henrique Mandetta, estimated that Brazil would experience another twelve “hard” weeks, in an interview with the daily Folha de S.Paulo.

