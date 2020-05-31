Boy George announces that he has written at least six albums in confinement

MUSIC: Culture Club singer, Boy George has been very productive in recent weeks during confinement

Boy George was very busy during the confinement. Indeed, the artist said that he had written “six or seven albums” in recent weeks during his stay in the podcast Grounded by Louis Theroux. And he already has an idea of ​​how he will exploit the fruits of this period of exceptional productivity.

“I’m not saying that everything is good, but I signed a contract just before Christmas with a company called Primary Wave which deals with placing music in films, explained the singer of Culture Club. And with them, I keep my copyright. It’s a new experience for me to own my music. ”







Dispossessed

“I don’t own all of the stuff I did in the 80s. Publishers can do whatever they want with it, and they don’t mind,” continued Boy George, pointing out that the lyrics to his hit Karma Chameleon could well be changed and the song used by a fast-food chain.

And the worst part is that it has already happened!

“They did that,” he remembered. They made a version of Karma Chameleon that talked about carrots and beans. Sure, I got money for it, but I would have paid for them not to do it. “

