Bars, Restaurants, Cafes: Reopening from 2nd June in the Green Zone

Bars, cafes (like the Café de Flore in Paris here) and restaurants can reopen from June 2, Edouard Philippe announced Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Jason Plant

Edouard Philippe presented Thursday 28th May 2020 phase 2 of the deconfinement plan. The establishments still currently closed will be able to reopen.

It was a long-awaited date for professionals, as well as for some of their clients. From the 2nd June, bars, cafes and restaurants will be able to reopen, announced Edouard Philippe during the presentation of phase 2 of the deconfinement, Thursday 28th May 2020.

This date is only valid for establishments located in the green zone. For the zones no longer in red but classified in orange (Ile-de-France, Guyana and Mayotte), only the terraces will be able to reopen on the 2nd June for the moment.

Not standing inside 

In all green departments, bars, cafes and restaurants will, therefore, be able to welcome customers again, up to a limit of 10 people per table, with a minimum distance of one meter between each table.

Traffic directions must be set up and the wearing of a mask will be compulsory for staff and in the kitchen. Standing consumption will not be permitted indoors.



Note that in the departments in the orange zone, only the terraces can open on June 2.

A sector in tension

Professionals were eagerly awaiting this announcement. In mid-May, the Prime Minister had already indicated that he planned to reopen on the 2nd June for the “green” departments.

This reopening comes more than two months of closure which seriously undermined the sector.

