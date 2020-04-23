Weather in Charente: Clouds, Showers and Possibly Thunderstorms

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will be overcast today with a mix of sunny spells and showers. Temperatures will be down slightly.

This morning the sky is overcast in Charente and the air is still humid.

According to the forecasts of Meteo France for the weather in Charente, the sky will remain generally cloudy, with clearings, even if once again showers can appear in particular on the northeast of the department.

The wind will blow weakly.







Temperatures are down slightly compared to the previous days, with 20 degrees in Cognac and 19 degrees in Angouleme at the warmest part of the day.

The end of the week promises to be rather mixed and stormy.

