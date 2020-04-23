Weather in Charente: Clouds, Showers and Possibly Thunderstorms

Local News
The weather in Charente will be overcast today
spanner44Leave a Comment on Weather in Charente: Clouds, Showers and Possibly Thunderstorms

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will be overcast today with a mix of sunny spells and showers.  Temperatures will be down slightly.

This morning the sky is overcast in Charente and the air is still humid. 

According to the forecasts of Meteo France for the weather in Charente, the sky will remain generally cloudy, with clearings, even if once again showers can appear in particular on the northeast of the department.

The wind will blow weakly.



Temperatures are down slightly compared to the previous days, with 20 degrees in Cognac and 19 degrees in Angouleme at the warmest part of the day.

The end of the week promises to be rather mixed and stormy.

The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo: Meteo France)

Weather in Charente: Clouds, Showers and Possibly Thunderstorms 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

The weather in and around Lorient will see the return of Summer conditions

Weather in Lorient: Back to Beautiful Summer Conditions

spanner44
In Rennes it is estimated that 70 percent of drivers cheat the parking meters

Rennes: 70% of Drivers Cheat Parking

spanner44
In Toulouse, a cyclist is seriously injured after an accident with a white van

Toulouse: A Cyclist Seriously Wounded by a White Van, Police Call for Witnesses

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of