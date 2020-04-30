Weather in Cantal: A Stormy and Wet Day

The weather looks disrupted today in Cantal with many thunderstorm showers on the program.

Hello everyone, it’s Thursday 30th April 2020 and the forecast for the weather in Cantal is not looking very good according to the latest forecast from Meteo France.

Rain all day

From the start of the day, rain and showers will be there. Temperatures will be measured, with 8 ° C average.

The downpours will change to thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will not exceed 10 degrees today.







The rain will last for the rest of the day and continue overnight.

Have a nice day everyone!

