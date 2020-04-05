Toulouse. Airbus Manages to Transport Four Million Additional Masks from China

Airbus has shipped 4 million masks to Europe this weekend.
From China, an Airbus A350 landed on Sunday 5th April 2020 at Toulouse airport. Under the supervision of the gendarmerie, a cargo of masks was unloaded.

An Airbus A350-1000 landed on Sunday 5th April 2020 at Toulouse Blagnac airport. Under the supervision of the gendarmerie, a shipment of masks “intended mainly for the health authorities of the countries where the company is established”, was unloaded, said the European aircraft manufacturer in a press release:

“The company will donate most of these masks to the governments of its four founding countries, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.”

The day before, Saturday, the plane from Tianjin ( China ) had landed in Hamburg, the other major site of the aeronautical group in Germany, to deposit the first batch of masks.

Four million masks

“I would like to thank all of the Airbus teams who are helping to fight Coronavirus COVID-19. They carry our values ​​on a daily basis by helping the people who save lives every day, ”said Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus.

About four million masks were transported in this way. For Airbus, this is already the third such mission between Europe and China.

If the vast majority of masks are intended for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Airbus also keeps stocks to protect its employees in production.

