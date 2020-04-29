The Prefecture of Mayenne Authorises the Return of the Markets of Bouère and Renazé

Twenty markets in Mayenne can now be held after a dispensation from the prefecture
Leave a Comment on The Prefecture of Mayenne Authorises the Return of the Markets of Bouère and Renazé

Wednesday 29th April 2020, the prefecture of Mayenne authorized the return of the markets of Bouère and Renazé under certain conditions to respect the barrier measures.

They are gradually returning to the landscape of towns and villages. Banned due to confinement, several weekly markets are again able to be held. Wednesday 29th April 2020 , the prefecture of Mayenne authorized the holding of two markets in Bouère and Renazé.



The prefecture specifies that ” hygiene and social distancing measures must be respected” and that the number of stalls will be limited to five per market with a distance of four meters between each stall. In addition, self-service will be prohibited.


These two markets are in addition to 20 other weekly meetings already authorized:

  • Ambrières-les-Vallées (Saturday morning),
  • Andouillé (Thursday morning),
  • Argentré (Friday evening),
  • Bouère (2nd Friday of the month in the late afternoon),
  • Chailland (Friday evening),
  • Cossé-le-Vivien (Wednesday morning),
  • Ernée (Tuesday morning),
  • Gorron (Wednesday morning),
  • Javron-les-Chapelles (Friday morning),
  • Lassay-les-Châteaux (Wednesday morning),
  • Launay-Villiers (Tuesday evening),
  • Le Bourgneuf-la-Forêt (Friday evening),
  • Louverné (Friday morning),
  • Meslay du Maine (Friday morning),
  • Montflours (Friday evening),
  • Pré-en-Pail-Saint-Samson (Saturday morning),
  • Renazé (Friday morning),
  • Saint-Berthevin (Wednesday morning),
  • Saint-Denis-d’Anjou (Tuesday late afternoon),
  • Saint-Denis-de-Gastines (Thursday morning),
  • Sainte-Suzanne-et-Chammes (Saturday morning),
  • Villaines-la-Juhel (Monday morning).

The Prefecture of Mayenne Authorises the Return of the Markets of Bouère and Renazé

