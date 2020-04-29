The Prefecture of Mayenne Authorises the Return of the Markets of Bouère and Renazé

Wednesday 29th April 2020, the prefecture of Mayenne authorized the return of the markets of Bouère and Renazé under certain conditions to respect the barrier measures.

They are gradually returning to the landscape of towns and villages. Banned due to confinement, several weekly markets are again able to be held. Wednesday 29th April 2020 , the prefecture of Mayenne authorized the holding of two markets in Bouère and Renazé.







The prefecture specifies that ” hygiene and social distancing measures must be respected” and that the number of stalls will be limited to five per market with a distance of four meters between each stall. In addition, self-service will be prohibited.

#COVID19 🥕🍓 2 nouveaux marchés sont autorisés Bouère et Renazé.

Vous pouvez consulter la liste complète sur le site Internet des services de l’État en #Mayenne

👉 https://t.co/zhB2rc2Zx6 https://t.co/QegdmtwTQK — Préfet de la Mayenne (@Prefet53) April 29, 2020



These two markets are in addition to 20 other weekly meetings already authorized:

Ambrières-les-Vallées (Saturday morning),

(Saturday morning), Andouillé (Thursday morning),

(Thursday morning), Argentré (Friday evening),

(Friday evening), Bouère (2nd Friday of the month in the late afternoon),

(2nd Friday of the month in the late afternoon), Chailland (Friday evening),

(Friday evening), Cossé-le-Vivien (Wednesday morning),

(Wednesday morning), Ernée (Tuesday morning),

(Tuesday morning), Gorron (Wednesday morning),

(Wednesday morning), Javron-les-Chapelles (Friday morning),

(Friday morning), Lassay-les-Châteaux (Wednesday morning),

(Wednesday morning), Launay-Villiers (Tuesday evening),

(Tuesday evening), Le Bourgneuf-la-Forêt (Friday evening),

(Friday evening), Louverné (Friday morning),

(Friday morning), Meslay du Maine (Friday morning),

(Friday morning), Montflours (Friday evening),

(Friday evening), Pré-en-Pail-Saint-Samson (Saturday morning),

(Saturday morning), Renazé (Friday morning),

(Friday morning), Saint-Berthevin (Wednesday morning),

(Wednesday morning), Saint-Denis-d’Anjou (Tuesday late afternoon),

(Tuesday late afternoon), Saint-Denis-de-Gastines (Thursday morning),

(Thursday morning), Sainte-Suzanne-et-Chammes (Saturday morning),

Villaines-la-Juhel (Monday morning).

