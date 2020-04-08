Normandy: Mayor in Eure and General Secretary of LVMH, Speeding at 158 ​​km/h instead of 70 in Full Confinement

Marc-Antoine Jamet had already been caught speeding at 203 km/h instead of 130 on the A13 motorway, in 2011

The mayor of Val-de-Reuil ( Eure ), Marc-Antoine Jamet, was checked at 158 ​​km/h (speed retained) on a portion of the A6 motorway limited to 70 due to work, at Grigny level ( Essonne ) this Sunday 5th April. He was intercepted by the police near the Porte d’Orléans, in Paris.

In his defence, the elected official, who is also secretary-general of LVMH , declared that he had to finalize an order of 100,000 gowns for the nursing staff of the Public Assistance – Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP).

“The order fell through”

“In reality, it is limited to 130 but there was work, non-existent at the moment as a bonus,” he told France Bleu Normandie . He says that he had to quickly validate an order for blouses from China, as part of his activity for the LVMH group.

He, therefore, considered it to be an emergency. “I had to go to LVMH to send the email confirming the order to have all the information available and because of this check, I arrived too late. The order fell through, ”he added.







Already flashed at 203 km/h in 2011

Marc-Antoine Jamet assured the local radio station that the police had not withdrawn his license. He stated that he would pay the fine and withdraw the points.

Actu.fr specifies that the chosen one had already been flashed at 203 km/h instead of 130 on the A13 motorway. It was in 2011.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)