MPs call for Beaches to Reopen on May 11th in the Green Departments

In his address Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe made clear: the beaches will not reopen before the 1st June. A late deadline that some deputies would like to shorten in the departments classified as "green" in the coming deconfinement on May 11th.







Co-signed by around fifty deputies

Bertrand Sorre and Liliana Tanguy, respectively Manche and Finistère deputies, co-wrote a letter sent this Thursday to Edouard Philippe and to the Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu to demand their reopening on May 11th as part of a “beach” project dynamic ”.

The Elysée cabinet was also copied and around fifty deputies co-signed the document.

Bertrand Sorre, Manche MP, explains:

“Of course, it will not be a question of going to put down your towel but to authorize the practice of water sports such as surfing or windsurfing, as well as jogging or walking, in compliance with the sanitary measures implemented. place by government.”

A request also motivated by the fact that many collectives, commissioned in particular by nautical sports clubs, have shown themselves to be active in this direction and have proposed specific protocols so that barrier gestures or even social distancing are respected.







The decision of mayors and prefects

But it is the mayors and prefects who will decide whether or not to reopen the beaches on the date of deconfinement.

Bertrand Sorre always:

“If an elected official considers that the beach of his commune should remain closed, it will remain closed. And for this to be possible, everyone will have to show civility, which obviously implies everyone’s individual responsibility.”

