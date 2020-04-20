The Milestone of 20,000 Deaths Crossed: Figures from the Coronavirus Epidemic in France

In total, 20,265 people have died since the start of the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic in France, said Monday 20th April 2020 the Director-General of Health Jérôme Salomon.

The Director-General of Health Jérôme Salomon presented Monday 20th April 2020 the latest figures from the coronavirus epidemic that affects France.

"The pandemic remains very active and the balance sheet is increasing day by day," he said in the preamble, adding that the 100,000 death mark had just been exceeded in Europe, where Spain, Italy, Belgium and the United Kingdom are the most affected countries.







Or, the “symbolic and particularly painful course” of 20,000 deaths this Monday evening.

“It is a deadly pandemic, it has killed more in France than all the seasonal epidemics even the longest, like the flu, and more than the heat wave of 2003.”

Here is what to remember about the situation in France this Monday, April 20, 2020:

20,265 : the number of deaths in France since the appearance of the virus. f12,513 people died in hospital and 7,752 died in a nursing home or social health establishment.

547 : the number of additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

30,584 people are still hospitalized today.

5,683 people are in serious condition in intensive care, the balance continues to be slowly negative (-26).

37,409 people have been able to return home after hospitalization to date, 831 more in 24 hours.

114,657: this is the total number of cases confirmed to date. More than 81,000 patients have been treated since the start of the epidemic.

Confinement: telephone help for parents on the verge of a nervous breakdown

It is not easy to combine confinement with telework and children. Several telephone platforms allow parents to empty their bags and regain some serenity.







Taxes: dates, instructions for use… how to declare your income during confinement

Despite confinement, tax life continues. French taxpayers can start declaring their income from Monday 20th April 2020. What there is to know.

Containment: La Poste announces an additional day of mail delivery

La Poste announced Monday 20th April 2020 an additional day of mail delivery during the coronavirus epidemic. It will now be 4 consecutive days instead of 3.







Coronavirus: the isolation of Covid-19 patients in hotels tested in Île-de-France

This is a pilot device that has been implemented in Île-de-France: the isolation of Covid-19 patients in hotels. The Accor group will welcome them at the request of the AP-HP.

