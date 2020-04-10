Are Masks Compatible with the Law on the Concealment of the Face in Public Spaces?

Some people ask the question, and it is legitimate. Are the masks compatible with the law on the concealment of the face in public space?

To the question ” Can you hide your face in a public place?” , The law is clear:

" No, it is forbidden to hide or completely cover your face in a public place: public roads and places open to the public or assigned to public service […] But there are exceptions ", is it indicated on the government website .







The Sanitary Mask, a special case

The legislation provides for an exception when the outfit is “justified by health or professional reasons (protective mask for example)”. This is precisely the case currently in France with the health crisis.

Especially since the wearing of the mask is recommended by scientists, including the Academy of Medicine, in the fight against the epidemic of coronavirus.

An exception also welcomes at a time when more and more cities want to impose the wearing of masks on their citizens.

