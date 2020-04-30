The Map of the Departments in Red and Green, The Charente Goes Green

DECONFINEMENT: The first two maps of France concerning the departments which are in green or in red with a view to the gradual deconfinement planned for May 11th and the Charente is listed in green in both cases.

Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health, has unveiled the first two maps of France concerning the departments which are in green or in red with a view to the gradual deconfinement planned for May 11th and not surprisingly, the Charente is listed in green in both cases.

Note that in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, only the Dordogne department appears in orange, which means that it can still switch either to red or to green by May 7th.

The government has placed 35 departments in “red”, including the whole of Ile-de-France and the northeast quarter of the country, according to a provisional map and corresponding to the circulation of the coronavirus and the tensions on the capacities in intensive care.







This map, drawn up in anticipation of the deconfinement which will begin on May 11th, separates the metropolitan and overseas departments between “red”, green “and” oranges “and will be revised daily until May 7th, said the minister.

The card drawn up on this date, which will include only two categories (“green” or “red”), will serve as a reference for the implementation of deconfinement. In the green areas, a lesser presence of the virus will make it possible to organize a wider deconfinement.

“Orange” territories have only one of two criteria, the active circulation of the virus or the capacity for resuscitation. These are “data as of this evening on April 30th, reflecting epidemic activity and the hospital load in intensive care for the last 7 days” insisted the Minister, and this card does not change the rules of containment currently in force. In the northeast quarter, the Hauts-de-France, Grand-Est, Bourgogne Franche-Comté and Ile-de-France regions are fully classified as “red” as well as the departments of Cher, Lot, Haute -Corsica and Mayotte.







The other departments are distributed more or less equally between “orange” and “green”, the latter being mainly concentrated on the Atlantic coast and in the southwest quarter of the country. In a vast northeast quarter, “80 to 161% of the initial resuscitation capacity” is occupied, according to another map shown by Mr Véran. “As long as there are a lot of patients (in intensive care), we will have to be particularly careful when lifting the confinement” because “we could very quickly find a level of saturation” in the event of an epidemic resumption, he said. warned.

