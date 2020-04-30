Ligue 1 and Ligue 2: The Professional Football League Whistles the End of the Season, Discover the Classification

The Ligue 1 season is definitely over, the Professional Football League (LFP) announced this Thursday 30th April 2020. Paris Saint-Germain, therefore, won the title.
The Professional Football League (LFP) followed this Thursday 30th April 2020 the health injunctions of the French government by effecting the final stop of the Ligue 1 season, she announced, stopping in the board of directors a classification which crowns PSG and deprives Lyon a priori of European qualification.
The classification method used by the League is that recommended for amateur championships by Noël Le Graët, the president of the French Federation (FFF), namely a quotient “number of points per match played”.
Connaissance prise des décisions et déclarations du Premier Ministre et du Gouvernement, la LFP acte la fin de la saison 2019/2020.
🏆 @PSG_inside champion de @Ligue1Conforama
🏆 @FCLorient champion de @DominosLigue2
Communiqué 📝➡️ https://t.co/LtLVoKV6Ye pic.twitter.com/6Z3GIxKSKV
— Ligue de Football Professionnel (@LFPfr) April 30, 2020
Marseille and Rennes qualified
This decision will make them happy, like Marseille and Rennes, thus qualified for the Champions League, and the losers, like Lyon, relegated to 7th place and deprived, as is, of European qualification for the first time since more than twenty years, according to the “final ranking” revealed by the LFP in a press conference.
Toulouse and Amiens will be relegated, and Lorient and Lens promoted from L2, which may herald a wave of litigation before sports and administrative justice.
Discover the final ranking
- In Ligue 1 Conforama
- Paris Saint Germain
- Olympic Marseille
- Stade Rennais FC
- Losc
- OGC Nice Côte d’Azur
- Reims stadium
- Olympique Lyonnais
- Montpellier Herault S.C
- A.S Monaco
- R.C. Strasbourg Alsace
- Angers S.C.O
- FC Girondins de Bordeaux
- FC Nantes
- Brestois stadium
- FC Metz
- Dijon Football Côte d’Or
- AS Saint-Etienne
- Nimes Olympic
- Amiens SC
- Toulouse FC
- In Domino’s Ligue 2
- FC Lorient South Brittany
- Racing Club de Lens
- AC Ajaccio
- Troyes Aube Champagne Football
- Clermont Foot
- Le Havre AC
- Valenciennes FC
- EA from Guingamp
- Grenoble Foot
- Chambly oise
- AJ Auxerre
- A.S. Nancy Lorraine
- S.M. Caen
- F.C. Sochaux Montbeliard
- La Berrichonne de Chateauroux
- Rodez Aveyron Football
- Paris FC
- Chamois Niortais FC
- Le Mans FC
- US Orleans
