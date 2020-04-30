Ligue 1 and Ligue 2: The Professional Football League Whistles the End of the Season, Discover the Classification

The Ligue 1 season is definitely over, the Professional Football League (LFP) announced this Thursday, April 30, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain therefore won the title.
The Professional Football League (LFP) followed this Thursday 30th April 2020 the health injunctions of the French government by effecting the final stop of the Ligue 1 season, she announced, stopping in the board of directors a classification which crowns PSG and deprives Lyon a priori of European qualification.

The classification method used by the League is that recommended for amateur championships by Noël Le Graët, the president of the French Federation (FFF), namely a quotient “number of points per match played”.




Marseille and Rennes qualified

This decision will make them happy, like Marseille and Rennes, thus qualified for the Champions League, and the losers, like Lyon, relegated to 7th place and deprived, as is, of European qualification for the first time since more than twenty years, according to the “final ranking” revealed by the LFP in a press conference.

Toulouse and Amiens will be relegated, and Lorient and Lens promoted from L2, which may herald a wave of litigation before sports and administrative justice.


Discover the final ranking

  • In Ligue 1 Conforama 
  1. Paris Saint Germain
  2. Olympic Marseille
  3. Stade Rennais FC
  4. Losc
  5. OGC Nice Côte d’Azur
  6. Reims stadium
  7. Olympique Lyonnais
  8. Montpellier Herault S.C
  9. A.S Monaco
  10. R.C. Strasbourg Alsace
  11. Angers S.C.O
  12. FC Girondins de Bordeaux
  13. FC Nantes
  14. Brestois stadium
  15. FC Metz
  16. Dijon Football Côte d’Or
  17. AS Saint-Etienne
  18. Nimes Olympic
  19. Amiens SC
  20. Toulouse FC
  • In Domino’s Ligue 2
  1. FC Lorient South Brittany
  2. Racing Club de Lens
  3. AC Ajaccio
  4. Troyes Aube Champagne Football
  5. Clermont Foot
  6. Le Havre AC
  7. Valenciennes FC
  8. EA from Guingamp
  9. Grenoble Foot
  10. Chambly oise
  11. AJ Auxerre
  12. A.S. Nancy Lorraine
  13. S.M. Caen
  14. F.C. Sochaux Montbeliard
  15. La Berrichonne de Chateauroux
  16. Rodez Aveyron Football
  17. Paris FC
  18. Chamois Niortais FC
  19. Le Mans FC
  20. US Orleans

