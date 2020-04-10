The Grilling Season is Launched, How to Choose a Plancha?

Gas or electric, with a cast iron or steel plate, what dimensions? The plancha is ideal for a light and balanced meal, provided you choose the right model.

A quick-cooking, high temperature and without adding fat. This is the reason for the success of the plancha which arrived on the French market some ten years ago. On its plate, you can simultaneously cook meat or fish and vegetables, enjoying a convivial meal, without being blocked in the kitchen.

An essential point: the coating of the plate

The planchas run on electricity or on gas cylinders. The former can be used indoors such as on a balcony or in the garden. The seconds are rather reserved outside with the advantage of making the plate rise faster in temperature.







No security problem in case of a gale which would extinguish the flame, the thermocouple which equips the planchas with gas will cut it automatically.

To choose a model of plancha, it is necessary to pay particular attention to the coating of the plate which must have good thermal inertia in order to remain hot, to be non-stick and easy to maintain.

The chromium hard ticks all the boxes. It is steel quenched in a chromium bath capable of reaching more than 400 ° C by distributing the heat evenly and which is easy to clean. Its only drawback is its high price.

hard ticks all the boxes. It is steel quenched in a chromium bath capable of reaching more than 400 ° C by distributing the heat evenly and which is easy to clean. The cast , provided they are glazed, is performing at all levels, to a more affordable cost.

, provided they are glazed, is performing at all levels, to a more affordable cost. Less expensive, enamelled steel is resistant but holds less heat.

is resistant but holds less heat. The stainless steel is more difficult to raise the temperature for searing

What thickness for the plate?

The thickness of the plate is variable according to the models, the more it is important, the better!

The size of the hob will depend on the number of people you are used to cooking for:

40 cm will be suitable for 4 people;

50 cm for 6;

60 to 65 cm for 8 to 10;

75 cm for 10 to 12 guests.

Two to three burners are required on two zones with adjustable heat to cook different foods at the same time.







Regarding cleaning, opt for a scraper and a baking tray suitable for the material and the size of the plate respectively.

The price range for electric planchas is from € 80 to € 1,000 and from € 150 to € 2,000 for those with gas.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)