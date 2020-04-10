George Clooney and his Wife Donate over a Millon Dollars to Fight Coronavirus

A new gift from celebrities. George Clooney and his wife Amal are donating more than $ 1 million to support the fight against the Coronavirus Covid-19.

The Clooney donation, unveiled by the Deadline site, has been shared and donated to organizations, regions and others, which offer aid in the fight against Coronavirus covid-19. They thus gave $ 250,000 to The Motion Picture and Television Fund, to the fund set up by the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA and to that of the Los Angeles town hall.

The couple also donated $ 300,000 to three international associations: the Lebanese food bank, the Lombardy region of Italy and the British National Health Service (NHS). Choices probably linked to their origins and ties since the lawyer Amal is Lebanese-British and George, who is American, owns a villa in Lombardy.







A surprise donation from the Clooney couple. In 2016, they created the Clooney Foundation For Justice. Through their foundation, they notably donated, after the drama that occurred in Charlottesville in 2017, a million dollars to an organization fighting against the extreme right, Deadline still reports.

