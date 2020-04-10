George Clooney and his Wife Donate over a Millon Dollars to Fight Coronavirus

Entertainment
George Clooney and his wife donate over one million dollars to fight coronavirus
spanner44Leave a Comment on George Clooney and his Wife Donate over a Millon Dollars to Fight Coronavirus

A new gift from celebrities. George Clooney and his wife Amal are donating more than $ 1 million to support the fight against the Coronavirus Covid-19.

The Clooney donation, unveiled by the Deadline site, has been shared and donated to organizations, regions and others, which offer aid in the fight against Coronavirus covid-19. They thus gave $ 250,000 to The Motion Picture and Television Fund, to the fund set up by the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA and to that of the Los Angeles town hall.

The couple also donated $ 300,000 to three international associations: the Lebanese food bank, the Lombardy region of Italy and the British National Health Service (NHS). Choices probably linked to their origins and ties since the lawyer Amal is Lebanese-British and George, who is American, owns a villa in Lombardy.


A surprise donation from the Clooney couple. In 2016, they created the Clooney Foundation For Justice. Through their foundation, they notably donated, after the drama that occurred in Charlottesville in 2017, a million dollars to an organization fighting against the extreme right, Deadline still reports.

George Clooney and his Wife Donate over a Millon Dollars to Fight Coronavirus 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Ilona Smet talks about her relationships with her family

Ilona Smet Talks about her Family and her Relationship with her Father, David Hallyday

spanner44
Monica Bellucci will be the next president of the Dinard Film Festival, from 26 to 30 September 2018.

Dinard: Monica Bellucci will be the Next President of the British Film Festival

Jason Plant
Edu del Prado has died aged 40 years old

Edu del Prado, Actor of “Un, Dos, Tres” and Candidate of “The Voice”, Died at 40

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of