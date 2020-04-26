France’s Deconfinement Plan to be Unveiled on Tuesday

Tuesday 28th April 2020 at 3 pm, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will present the strategy of deconfinement in France and restarting the country.

The government must make crucial choices to secure the deconfinement and the restarting of France from May 11th, 2020, with the challenge of successfully overcoming the complexity concerning educational establishments.

Consultations are going well throughout the weekend because Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has an appointment Tuesday 28th April 2020 at 3 pm with the deputies to present “the national strategy of the deconfinement plan”. A debate and a vote will follow this performance.

Je présenterai la stratégie nationale de déconfinement mardi après-midi, à l’Assemblée nationale, autour de 6 thèmes : la santé (masques, tests, isolement…), l’école, le travail, les commerces, les transports et les rassemblements. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/95bqXK7R3w — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) April 26, 2020

Depuis le début de la crise, j’ai toujours veillé à respecter le contrôle du Parlement : l’annonce de la stratégie de déconfinement se fera à l’Assemblée nationale. Ma déclaration sera soumise au débat puis au vote des députés. — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) April 26, 2020









Stop Covid

The “Stop Covid” tracking application, which should make it possible to find contacts with people carrying the coronavirus, should also be presented on this occasion. Its development for May 11th is “a challenge,” said Sunday Cedric O, Secretary of State for Digital, in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche (JDD).

« L’application StopCovid, dont l’usage est basé sur le volontariat et l’anonymat, serait un outil indispensable contre la diffusion du virus, affirme un collectif de scientifiques et professionnels de santé » https://t.co/3WjNNRTQXK — Cédric O (@cedric_o) April 25, 2020



It is a real balancing act that the government must engage in: reviving the economy without relaunching the epidemic.

And this with the doubt of the French who are only 39% to have confidence in the government to deal effectively with the coronavirus, ie seven points less in a week, according to an Ifop poll for the JDD.

SONDAGE. Le flou sur le déconfinement sape la confiance des Français envers le gouvernement https://t.co/TescjmxIV8 — Vivien Vergnaud (@Vergnaud) April 25, 2020









“Approximation”

In an interview with this weekly, the president of the Senate Gérard Larcher (LR) estimated that “the shortage, the lack of masks and tests” had been “managed by approximation”. He also criticized the “incessant and contradictory speaking” of the executive in this crisis.

Le deconfinement devra obéir à trois exigences : progressivité, territorialisation et réactivité. S’il est désordonné il fera prendre un risque à la population et à notre système de santé. Les territoires doivent être des partenaires et non des supplétifs @leJDD — Gérard Larcher (@gerard_larcher) April 26, 2020

Containment has been in force in France since mid-March to block the spread of the new coronavirus which, according to the latest report on Saturday, has killed 22,614 people in the country since March 1st. Including 369 new deaths in 24 hours.

Signs of an improvement in the situation in hospitals continue with the lowest daily death toll recorded for more than a month (198 between Friday and Saturday) and a continuous decrease for 17 days in the number of patients in intensive care ( 4,725 people on Saturday evening).

But with the gradual lifting of containment from May 11, questions arise: compulsory masks in middle school, high school, in transport? How many tests, for whom? Reopening of shops at a national level, by region? What about companies? What about summer vacation?

The Scientific Council was in favour of opening schools in September

The Scientific Council, responsible for enlightening the government delivered on Saturday evening its recommendations for a “gradual and controlled lifting of containment”. In two documents, one focused on school and the other on the general modalities of deconfinement over a horizon of two months.

He specifies in particular that he favoured rather that nurseries and schools remain closed until September. But he said he had taken “note of the political decision” of the government to reopen them gradually in May, “taking into account health issues but also societal and economic”.

This body, chaired by Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, recommends, in particular, the compulsory wearing of an anti-spray mask, industrial or artisanal, in middle and high schools, both for staff and for pupils.

Lunch in class

She also suggests lunch in the classroom, parents taking the temperature at home, strategies in schools to avoid mixing students. While ruling out the feasibility and value of mass screening of students and staff.

“With this note from the Scientific Council, we have the basis for the development of the announced health protocol to provide a safe framework for academic deconfinement. This national protocol will be the benchmark for all stakeholders in preparing for the start of the new school year, ”tweeted Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of National Education.







International travel strongly discouraged

Beyond school matters, the Scientific Council also recommends authorizing travel from one region to another by public transport if the precautionary measures are respected.

But he “strongly” advises against international travel “during the months following the period of release from confinement”, travelers exposing themselves to the risk of quarantine abroad as on their return to France.

500,000 to 700,000 tests per week will be carried out

Visiting a test laboratory in Saint-Denis on Saturday, his first trip in a month, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran reaffirmed the objective of being able to “carry out at least 500,000 to 700,000 tests per week”, against more currently 50,000 a day.

The goal is to be able to test all people with symptoms as well as those who have been in close contact with confirmed cases of coronavirus.

On the other hand, testing all French people would be “impossible” and “does not make medical sense”, he repeated, while some companies intend to screen their employees.

