Deconfinement. Health, Work, School, Travel, Social Life: All Government Announcements

How to manage deconfinement after May 11th and the country’s restart? Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented the government’s measures to the National Assembly on Tuesday. Details.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented this Tuesday 28th April 2020 the broad outlines of the deconfinement plan of France. These post-May 11 measures are aimed at continuing to limit the slowly receding coronavirus epidemic, while 23,293 deaths have been recorded according to the latest official report.

Only 75 deputies attended this session in the National Assembly, to comply with health security regulations. The rest were able to vote remotely until 6 pm. Note that this vote is only for advisory purposes.







After 42 days of confinement, the challenge is to restart the country’s economy without causing a second wave of the epidemic, said Edouard Philippe.

This is the moment when we must tell France how life will resume. We have never known this situation. Containment was a necessary step, but if it lasted too long, it would be harmful.

EN DIRECT | Présentation de la stratégie nationale de déconfinement par @EPhilippePM à l’Assemblée nationale. https://t.co/wVHqzihUGe — Gouvernement (@gouvernementFR) April 28, 2020

Here’s what to remember from the deconfinement plan

“Now is the time to tell the French how life will resume. We start from a medical observation: we will have to live with the virus. No vaccine is available in the short term, the virus will continue to circulate among us.”

The Prime Minister also points out a difference between the territories according to the circulation of the virus. This geographic criterion must be taken into account in the deconfinement strategy. As of tomorrow, he will meet with local elected officials and prefects to adapt the measures to the terrain.







“From May 11th, our strategy will revolve around three words: protect, test, isolate.”

Masks: “there will be enough for everyone on May 11”

This question has raised many questions and misunderstandings . “The scientists themselves have evolved. At first, many said that wearing a mask in the general population was not necessary. They say today that it is better to wear a mask, ”explained Edouard Philippe.

Domestic production has been increased – five times the initial production . The starting stock was reserved for caregivers.

We encourage the French to get them. We receive 100 million a week. We will financially support the local communities which buy them. There will be enough for May 11. We must avoid that some have too much when others do not.

Read also: Deconfinement: masks for all by May 11th, assures the Prime Minister







Tests: objective 700,000 per week

Currently, 150,000 viral tests are performed per week. As of May 11, the target is 700,000. The tests should be covered 100% by Health Insurance, said the Prime Minister.

When a person is tested positive, people in contact with them will be tested and isolated. Brigades in each department will contact these people and verify that they have successfully completed the test. Positive people can isolate themselves at home or in hotels requisitioned by the State.

The stop-covid application, which lists contacts with patients with coronavirus, would be installed voluntarily and would be based on Bluetooth, without using geolocation.

Pour l’heure, compte tenu des incertitudes sur l’application #StopCovid, le débat est un peu prématuré. Mais je confirme mon engagement : lorsque l’application fonctionnera et avant sa mise en œuvre, nous organiserons un débat spécifique, suivi d’un vote spécifique. — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) April 28, 2020

“Red” and “Green” departments

The measures applied on May 11th will be valid until June 2nd. A new assessment of the epidemic will be made on this date to redirect the strategy. The decision to reopen the cafes and restaurants will be taken at the end of May.

“We will check department by department that we can start deconfinement on May 11th. If the containment is relaxed by then, we will have to draw the consequences. If the indicators are not there we will not deconfinate or we will do it more strictly.”

From this Thursday, the departments will, therefore, be classified by colour (red or green) according to the circulation of the virus. Indicators will be set to determine “the departments where the deconfinement must take a stricter form”. “These indicators will be crystallized on May 7th, to determine which departments switch to May 11th in the” red “or” green “category,” said Edouard Philippe.

This map of France of the situation by the department will now be presented each evening by Jérôme Salomon, the Director-General of Health , during his daily update.

Le jeudi de l’Ascension sera bien férié, mais je dis clairement aux Français : ce n’est pas le moment de quitter son département pour partir en week-end. — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) April 28, 2020

Schools: according to levels and on a voluntary basis

Will the children take up the schoolbags on May 11th, as the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer mentioned just a week ago? “We are proposing a gradual reopening on a voluntary basis,” announced the Prime Minister.

“We will decide at the end of May if we can reopen the lycées, starting with the professional lycées.”

No mask for kindergarten children. There will be some available in elementary school. Schoolchildren will be able to obtain them, wearing a mask will be compulsory for them.

For nurseries, they can reopen with groups of ten children maximum, the possibility of several groups provided they do not meet.

Les crèches seront également rouvertes. L’accueil par groupes de 10 enfants maximum sera possible, avec la possibilité d’accueillir plusieurs groupes de 10 enfants si l’espace le permet et si les conditions sont réunies pour que les groupes ne se croisent pas. #déconfinement — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) April 28, 2020

Companies: teleworking maintained

Telework should be maintained “at least for the next three weeks” to avoid public transportation and contact. “We can also encourage staggered hours to reduce the presence of employees in the same workspace,” said Edouard Philippe.

Je le demande aux entreprises : le télétravail doit être maintenu partout où c’est possible, au moins dans les 3 prochaines semaines. Pour les personnes qui ne pourront pas télétravailler, la pratique des horaires décalés dans l’entreprise doit être encouragée. #déconfinement — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) April 28, 2020

The partial unemployment will remain in place until 1st June.

Shops: we reopen, with exceptions

All businesses can reopen from May 11th except cafes and restaurants , whose fate should be set “end of May, to decide if they can open after June 2”.

Tous les commerces, sauf les bars, cafés, restaurants, pourront ouvrir à compter du 11 mai. Ils devront respecter un cahier des charges strict. Nous prendrons une décision sur les bars, cafés et restaurants fin mai, pour décider s’ils peuvent ouvrir après le 2 juin. — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) April 28, 2020

Markets will generally be authorized unless the mayors or prefects believe that health security is not guaranteed.

An exception to the reopening: shopping centres which have a larger catchment area than their catchment area, so as not to encourage large population displacements. Affected are stores of more than 40,000 m2 .

Transport: one seat out of two in the metro

RATP currently makes 500,000 journeys a day, compared with 12 million in normal times. From May 11, the capacity of the Paris metro will be reduced with one seat in two. School buses will have the same constraints. Wearing a mask will be compulsory.

“We are going to make two sets of decisions. First, go up the urban transport offer as much as possible: 70% of the RATP offer will be available on May 11 and we must quickly go back to the nominal offer. Then, lower demand, by promoting telework. Rush hour transportation should be reserved for those who work.”

Le port du masque sera rendu obligatoire dans tous les transports, métros comme bus. Et s’agissant des déplacements inter-régionaux ou inter-départementaux, nous voulons les réduire aux seuls motifs professionnels ou familiaux impérieux. #déconfinement — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) April 28, 2020

Social life: no more than ten people gathered

It will again be possible to move freely without a certificate, except for trips more than 100 km from the home (for professional or imperative reasons). It will also be possible to practice an individual physical activity beyond the 1 kilometre limit, but no team sports or contact.

From May 11, gatherings are limited to 10 people . Parks and gardens may reopen in the least affected departments. The beaches remain closed until June 1st.

Il nous faut éviter les rassemblements, qui sont autant d’occasions de propagation du virus. Les rassemblements organisés sur la voie publique ou dans des lieux privés seront donc limités à 10 personnes. #déconfinement — Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) April 28, 2020

The elderly, who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus, must continue to protect themselves and limit their outings.

Libraries can reopen, but large museums, theatres or cinemas cannot. The multipurpose rooms remain closed until June 2.

“Major events with more than 5,000 participants (festivals and concerts) cannot be held before September. The professional football season cannot resume.”

Places of worship may reopen but no religious ceremonies before June 2nd. The funeral remains limited to 20 people. Cemeteries reopen to the public, but weddings continue to be postponed.

Finally, it will be necessary to wait until the end of May to know the decisions concerning the holidays.

“Je donne rendez-vous aux Français à la fin du mois de mai pour évaluer les conditions dans lesquelles nous organiserons une nouvelle phase de déconfinement”, promet @EPhilippePM. Il remet à la fin mai une décision sur les vacances.#DirectAN pic.twitter.com/J6EpYCIiCI — LCP (@LCP) April 28, 2020

Towards an extension of the state of health emergency

The Prime Minister has finally announced a new bill to extend the state of health emergency “perhaps until July 23rd”.

Le Premier ministre annonce une nouvelle loi pour proroger l’état d’urgence sanitaire “peut-être jusqu’au 23 juillet” et “accompagner le déconfinement”.

> Examen au Parlement la semaine prochaine#Deconfinement #DirectAN #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ocnU2rkFoV — LCP (@LCP) April 28, 2020

