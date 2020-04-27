Coronavirus: Seven out of Ten French People Support a Government of National Unity, According to a Poll

General News
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and French President Emmanuel Macron.
spanner44Leave a Comment on Coronavirus: Seven out of Ten French People Support a Government of National Unity, According to a Poll

EPIDEMIC: Among the parties currently in opposition that could be called to a government of National Unity, the people interviewed would mostly vote for environmentalists before Les Républicains

About seven in ten French (71%) would favour the formation of a government of national unity to confront the crisis of the coronavirus and its consequences, according to an Ifop poll for La Lettre de l’Expansion on Monday.

The proposal would appeal to a majority of respondents regardless of their partisan preference, and only 29% of those questioned would be opposed to it. LR voters are the most favourable (84%), ahead of PS (76%), RN (75%), LFI (72%) and LREM (62%). With regard to the parties currently in the opposition that could be called, the respondents would vote 80% for EELV environmentalists, ahead of LR (77%), the PS (67%), the RN (55%) and finally LFI (53%).


President Emmanuel Macron had mentioned on April 13 his desire to “build another project in harmony”. “In the coming weeks, with all the components of our Nation, I will try to draw this path that makes this possible,” he added.

A survey carried out on April 22nd and 23rd with a sample of 1,005 people representative of the French population aged 18 and over, according to the quota method. The margin of error from 1.4 to 3.1 points.

Coronavirus: Seven out of Ten French People Support a Government of National Unity, According to a Poll 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Eiffel Tower in Paris closed because of Yellow Vest demonstration

Demonstration of Yellow Vests in Paris: The Eiffel Tower will be Closed Saturday

Jason Plant
Nigel Farage photographed on May 26, 2019 after the announcement of the results of the European elections.

European Elections: Brexit Party Victory in United Kingdom Reinforces “No Deal” Hypothesis

spanner44
42 deaths after a collision between a Bus and a lorry

Gironde: “The government is fully mobilized,” said Hollande after the Tragedy

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of