Coronavirus: Reggae Breizh Party Postponed to October in Pontivy

The sixth edition of the Reggae breizh Party was to be held next June in Pontivy. Because of the Coronavirus epidemic, it has been postponed to Saturday 3rd October 2020. A large part of the programming is maintained.

It will be the biggest concert given at Pontivy this year. It was to be held on Saturday 13th June, but should finally take place in October 2020.







Yaniss Odua and Ryon will be there

The organizers of the Reggae Breizh Party announced the postponement of their evening to Saturday October 3, still at the Parc des Expositions in Pontivy. The sixth edition of the reggae evening, which has been held for several years in the Loudéac region, is therefore held in Pontivy. On the programming side, the headliner, Yaniss Odua and Ryon are confirmed.The rest of the set, promise the organizers, who had also programmed I Woks, Nuttea, La P’tite Fumée, Sunny Legacy, Stereo Jam, Lady Manuella and Terminal Sound.As for ticketing,

Information and ticketing: Facebook page “Reggae Breizh Party”

