Coronavirus: President Emmanuel Macron Visits the Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital

The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron is visiting this Thursday noon at the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital (Val-de-Marne), in the middle of a coronavirus covid-19 crisis.

The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, is increasing the number of visits to nursing staff in Ile-de-France in the midst of the Coronavirus Covid-19 crisis. While he was this Tuesday in Pantin, in Seine-Saint-Denis, the president is this Thursday noon visiting the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital centre (Val-de-Marne). A move that had not been announced to the press upstream.

Depuis le CHU Bicêtre, soutien à nos héros en blouses blanches. pic.twitter.com/uQaeMecfvf — Élysée (@Elysee) April 9, 2020

Meet the caregivers

According to information from Europe 1 , Emmanuel Macron must meet the nursing staff and discuss the possible treatments against the coronavirus. Different clinical trials must be presented to him. This trip is a continuation of the exchange that the President of the Republic had this Wednesday with the Director-General of WHO, with whom he exchanged “on the evolution of the epidemic in the world, the strategy to be followed in France and in Europe, the acceleration of the search for a vaccine ”.

Discussion avec Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, le directeur général de l’OMS, sur l’évolution de l’épidémie dans le monde, la stratégie à suivre en France et en Europe, l’accélération de la recherche d’un vaccin ainsi que la préparation d’une initiative sur l’Afrique. pic.twitter.com/SZSyW0r8vR — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 8, 2020

113 hospital deaths

The Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital center is on the front line in the face of the coronavirus epidemic. According to the city’s mayor, Jean-Marc Nicolle (MRC), 113 people died at the town’s hospital, out of the 453 people who died in the Val-de-Marne department.







“In the emergency room, it became a nightmare. At some point, we will all fall, whether from fatigue or illness because in the end, we are not protected, “confided a nursing assistant from the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital in Actu Val-de-Marne , March 20

