Coronavirus: Post Offices Will Be Closed on Saturday 2nd May, Everywhere in France

The La Poste group is adapting the office opening plan every day since the start of the coronavirus crisis. Saturday 2nd May 2020, all post offices will remain closed in France.

The La Poste group’s services are increased every week in France in order to ensure the maximum public service mission during this Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.







The group announced, this Tuesday 28th April 2020, the closure of all the offices of Poste de France Saturday 2nd May 2020. As the previous Friday was a public holiday, it was easier for postal staff to close on Saturday.

A particular organization

This requires the establishment of a very specific organization for La Poste. Due to the absence of many employees, for childcare or sickness, it is not possible to open all of the Poste de France offices every day.

Within the framework of the directives put in place by the government to limit the Covid-19 pandemic, La Poste recalls that strict compliance with the barrier measures necessary for the protection of account managers and customers conditions the effective opening of the offices of post on the whole territory.







Objective: 10,000 La Poste contact points

La Poste reminds that trips to post offices should only be made if they are strictly necessary.

The group will continue its efforts to open 10,000 postal contact points (post offices and partner networks) accessible throughout the national territory in both rural and urban areas.

