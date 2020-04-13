Coronavirus in Nouvelle-Aquitaine: The Number of People in Intensive Care Continues to Drop

COVID-19: Despite the treatment of patients from other regions, the number of coronavirus cases in the intensive care units of Nouvelle-Aquitaine is decreasing

Despite new patients arriving from the Paris region on Friday, the number of resuscitation cases in New Aquitaine hospitals continues to decline. Public Health of France identified 257 people in intensive care or intensive care in hospitals in the region, Sunday at 2 pm, seven fewer than the previous day.

With 215 new cases of coronavirus identified, New Aquitaine counts a total of 3,301 confirmed cases since the beginning of the epidemic (these figures do not take into account the people identified by city medicine). Some 832 people are hospitalized (17 more than the previous day) and 815 people have been cured of hospital since the start of the epidemic.







We deplore 190 deaths in the region (10 more than the day before), and 56 deaths in the Ehpad (3 more than the day before), of which 33 died in hospitals (the latter are therefore included in the census of deaths at the hospital).

