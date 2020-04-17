Coronavirus: Markets will Gradually Reopen in Nantes from Tuesday 21st April

While the coronavirus epidemic is declining in the Pays de la Loire region, the city of Nantes has decided to reopen gradually and under market conditions.

Eight food markets will reopen from Tuesday 21st April 2020, in Nantes (Loire-Atlantique), the city announced in a press release this Friday evening. A decision made while the spread of the coronavirus epidemic was halted in the Pays de la Loire region.

In detail, the markets which may reopen as early as next week:

Jean Macé: Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bourgeonnière: Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Americans: Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dervallières: Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Malakoff: Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Zola: Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saint-Joseph-de-Porterie: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Doulon: Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.







Strict sanitary conditions

The reopening of the Nantes markets will, however, take place with the number of traders limited to 15, with respect for a space of a minimum of 8 meters between the stalls.

Other sanitary measures will be deployed: barrier, one-way traffic, access control, marking on the ground, distribution of hydroalcoholic gel at the entrance, wearing of a mask recommended, etc.







The second list of markets will be authorized to reopen in a second step:

Champs de Mars: Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organic market: Wednesday, 8 am-1pm

Pirmiil: Wednesday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All Helpers: Wednesday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bottière: Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Career: Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sainte Anne: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The reopening of the Little Holland market on Saturday will be studied in a third step. Finally, concerning the Talensac market, an opening in stages may take place next week.

