Coronavirus: An Improvement Within Three Weeks in the Grand Est?

The Grand Est could see its situation improve within three weeks
According to Christophe Lannelongue, director of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) du Grand Est, the health situation in the region could undergo a decisive turning point in April.

Will the Grand Est finally see the end of the tunnel? The region is particularly affected by the epidemic linked to the coronavirus. It has suffered a terrible toll of 1,311 dead since the start of the count, according to the latest figures relayed by Santé Publique France .

However, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Grand Est, through the voice of its director Christophe Lannelongue, affirmed that the ”  turning point  ” could take place during the month of April 2020, during a conference call Friday 3rd April.


“The debate concerns the period between April 10 and 25”

According to Christophe Lannelongue, a period of two weeks will be decisive in the month: “The debate concerns the period between April 10 and 25”.

He says he is “formal” on the possibility of improvement before April 25th: “The indicators, the models, the evolutions, in reality, show us that we are approaching the turning point “.


The number of people infected should reach its peak next week, following a logic of “plateau” which could extend over several days.

“Very long” resuscitation times

On the other hand, the director of the ARS Grand Est also notes ” very long recovery times, much longer than we had thought”.


Christophe Lannelongue recalls that “at the beginning, we were on average stays of 15 to 16 days and we now see durations closer to 20 to 25 days”. He adds that “a person who has spent almost 20 days in hospital needs follow-up care for several weeks”.

