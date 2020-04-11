Coronavirus in France: 13,832 Deaths, 6,883 People in Intensive Care,… The Results Saturday

The official assessment carried out by the Directorate General of Health, this Saturday 11th April 2020 reports 13,832 deaths linked to Coronavirus Covid-19: 8,943 in hospitals and 4,889 in nursing homes

While France is plunged into its fourth week of confinement, the official death toll from Coronavirus Covid-19 continues to increase. On this Saturday 11th April 2020, we deplore 13,832 deaths, including 8,943 in the hospital and 4,889 in Ehpad, since March 1, 2020. That’s 353 more deaths in 24 hours.

Currently, 31,320 people are hospitalized for confirmed cases of contamination, of which 6,883 are in intensive care, that’s 121 fewer people in one day.







In his speech for the day, Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health, reminds that it is too early to “make forecasts for the future”. And to add:

“A very high epidemic plateau seems to be emerging, but the epidemic remains active. “

More flexible confinement to adopt an animal

From April 16, 2020, it will be possible to go to a refuge to adopt an animal, thanks to the certificate of displacement. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior, Saturday, April 11, to respond to the saturation of shelters.

To do this, simply check the box “compelling family motive” and go, alone to the refuge, with a dematerialized certificate provided by the SPA. *







Reduced road mortality

Due to the confinement period , road mortality fell by 39.6% in March 2020, according to the latest estimates from the National Interministerial Observatory for Road Safety (ONISR).

On the other hand, the number of speeding trips (greater than 50 km / h above the authorized speed) is clearly increasing. Between March 30 and April 5, 2020, radars registered a 12% increase from the week before confinement.

StopCovid, the government’s tracking app

This application called StopCovid, would be used in the context of deconfinement. Still in the development stage, it would make it possible to identify the carriers of Covid-19 and to alert all those who have been in contact with it.







Objective: limit the chains of transmission of the virus.

The excess mortality figures

INSEE has published figures for excess mortality in France. The idea is to understand how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the country’s mortality curve.

In summary, Ile-de-France and Grand-Est are the regions hardest hit by the virus, unlike New Aquitaine. Concerning the most impacted age category, it is that of the 75-84 years with an increase in deaths of 16% compared to 2019.

