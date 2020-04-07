Coronavirus in France: The 10,000 Deaths Mark Crossed, 1,427 more in 24 hours

This Tuesday 7th April the Director-General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, announced 607 additional deaths in hospitals and 820 in nursing homes from Coronavirus

The balance sheet always heavier in France. During a press briefing organized on Tuesday 7th April 2020, the Director-General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, announced a total of 10,328 deaths recorded since March 1st. 7,091 were deplored in hospitals, 607 more than the day before, and 3,237 in nursing homes and medico-social establishments, i.e. 820 more in 24 hours.

The country thus counts, since the last assessment, 1427 more dead. Jérôme Salomon explains that this strong increase, especially in establishments for the elderly, is “probably due to delays in data entry due to the weekend”.







In all, more than 30,027 people are hospitalized and 7,131 are in serious condition.

🔴 Coronavirus: le bilan s’élève à 10.328 morts en France depuis le 1er mars pic.twitter.com/0zBoo5ZNoe — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 7, 2020

Extensive screening operation in nursing homes

Vulnerable population, the resident nursing home will now be all tested Covid-19, upon confirmation of a case of contamination in the establishment. Nursing staff may also be screened.

💬 Le ministre appelle les Français à retourner chez le médecin pour les actes nécessaires, comme les vaccinations infantiles et les suivis de grossesse Suivez le live 👇https://t.co/F8pEIMVvc8 pic.twitter.com/GfNbwJQsLC — franceinfo (@franceinfo) April 6, 2020

A massive screening operation which pursues the will of the State: to reach 50,000 tests per day by the end of April.

Exchange and refund of SNCF tickets

All SNCF journeys scheduled until Wednesday 24th June 2020 inclusive, can now be cancelled and reimbursed free of charge, due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.







This system includes all “TGV Inoui, Intercités, Ouigo” and “TER en correspondence” tickets.

The false deconfinement card

This card has toured social networks … but it is false. Relayed by Cyril Hanouna, he reports a deconfinement in three stages, from May 4th, 2020, for the regions currently least affected by Coronavirus Covid-19. Île-de-France would come out of containment last, namely on May 18th, with Corsica and the Grand Est, the areas most affected.

The government denied this information:

“This document is false and does not come from any official state service.”

No sports during the day in Paris

The town hall of Paris and the prefecture have adopted a decree to prohibit the practice of an outdoor sport from 10 am to 7 pm in the capital. And this, from Wednesday 9th April.

This prohibition is valid every day and echoes the non-compliance with confinement measures, in particular the first weekend of the Easter holidays.

Garden centres and nurseries authorized to reopen

Since the start of containment, most of the nurseries and garden centres had closed. But the announcement by the Secretary of State to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Agnès Pannier-Runnacher, changed the situation:

“In the context of the arbitrations that we have just rendered, the sale of vegetable plants is considered a purchase of first necessity.”

The prefectures can therefore now sign exemptions to allow garden centres and nurseries to reopen, only to sell vegetable and fruit plants and vegetable seeds.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)