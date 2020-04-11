Coronavirus: More Flexible Confinement to Adopt Animals

The government relaxes the rules of confinement to adopt an animal. From April 16th, 2020, it will be possible to go to the refuge with the displacement certificate.

In this period of confinement, animal abandonment multiplies and adoptions decrease. And with them, the threat of multiplication of euthanasia because the refuges are saturated.

In this sense, the Interior Ministry announced, Saturday 11th April 2020, a relaxation of confinement to adopt these animals in shelters.

Concretely, people who wish to adopt an animal will now be able to move directly to the refuge by checking the box “compelling family motive” on the certificate of derogatory displacement. They must first choose their future companion on the SPA website.

The adopter must go alone to the refuge, provided with a derogatory certificate of displacement on the one hand, but also with a dematerialized certificate, provided by the SPA.

This device should enter into force on April 16th.







Saturated shelters

The installation of this system follows an alarm cry from the SPA. Jacques-Charles Fombonne, the president of the refuge, had alerted actu.fr about a risk of saturation: “Within a fortnight, all our shelters will be completely saturated. And the poundages will be forced to euthanize the abandoned animals. ”

In fact, the government has decided to react. In a press release, the Ministry of the Interior specifies:

“In order to remedy this situation and after having been alerted by the SPA, it has been decided that a tolerance will be granted regarding movements for the adoption of animals in shelters.”

