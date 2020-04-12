Coronavirus Covid-19: Will the Elderly be Confined in Europe until the End of 2020?

According to the European Union, the elderly, a population vulnerable to Coronavirus Covid-19, could remain confined until the end of 2020, for lack of a vaccine.

n an interview with the German daily Bild, the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen warned: contacts with the elderly in Europe will have to be limited until at least the end of 2020, due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

“I know that it is difficult and that isolation weighs, but it is a matter of life and death, we must remain disciplined and patient.”

The elderly are one of the populations most at risk. According to the latest INSEE figures on excess mortality in France since the start of the year, the age category that suffers the highest excess mortality compared to 2019 is the 75-84 age group (+ 16%).







In the last official assessment of the epidemic, there were also 4,889 deaths in Ehpad since March 1st out of a total of 13,832.

What about a vaccine

“Without a vaccine, contact with senior citizens should be limited as much as possible,” said the president.

The choice of the end of the year is not a coincidence since it corresponds to a desire to develop a vaccine in a European laboratory. As such, it ensures:

“We are already in discussions with manufacturers on global production capacities. “

For the time being in France, no one knows how to get out of confinement. The executive calls for caution about this exit echoing the words of Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, a few days ago: “The deconfinement is not for tomorrow”.







Emmanuel Macron must speak on Monday 13th April 13 at 8 pm on television, in particular, to announce that the confinement will be extended beyond April 15.

