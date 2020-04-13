Coronavirus Covid-19: Nearly 15,000 Deaths in France, including 5,379 in Ehpad… the Results this Monday

According to the latest figures announced on Monday 13th April 2020, Coronavirus Covid-19 has killed nearly 15,000 people in France since March 1st. Details.

The toll of the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic continues to rise. Monday 13th April 2020, France has 14,967 deaths linked to Coronavirus Covid-19. That’s 574 more deaths than the previous day’s toll .

In detail, the health authorities record 9,588 deaths in hospital (+ 335) and 5,379 deaths in nursing homes and medico-social establishments (+ 239).







The latest figures from the Ministry of Health show 98,076 cases confirmed since March 1st. As of April 13th, 32,113 people are hospitalised (+287). 6,821 people are currently in intensive care (-24).

In total, since the start of the epidemic, 27,718 people have been discharged from the hospital (+ 532).

The Ministry of Health points out:

The dynamic observed in recent days thus seems to be confirmed: the impact of the epidemic is major and France is currently in a “high plateau” phase.







Covid-19 ten times more deadly than H1N1

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus pandemic killed ten times more people than the H1N1 pandemic of 2009 .

“Only a vaccine will completely stop the transmission of the Coronavirus Covid-19,” added the World Health Organization Monday 13th April 2020.

According to a latest report, more than 114,000 people have died from Codiv-19 worldwide.

Le nouveau coronavirus est dix fois plus mortel que le virus responsable de la grippe A (H1N1), apparue fin mars 2009 au Mexique, ont indiqué aujourd’hui les autorités sanitaires mondiales, appelant à un déconfinement “lent” #AFP pic.twitter.com/XlNmFtEmgH — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) April 13, 2020

The balance sheet worldwide as of April 13th, 2020

The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 now amounts to 116,000 people worldwide, including 76,800 in Europe.

The United States is the most affected country in the world with more than 560,000 cases, including more than 22,100 deaths.

A total of 1,870,000 confirmed cases have been identified since December 31, 2019.







New speech by Emmanuel Macron

The Head of State addresses the French once again during a televised address broadcast shortly after 8 pm on Monday 13th April 2020.

Among the announcements expected, the possible extension of the confinement, which could be maintained beyond May 10th, according to the entourage of the president

Delivery of nearly eleven million masks to Nantes

Monday morning, a plane from Shanghai, China, delivered nearly eleven million masks, reports France-Bleu.

The goods, delivered to Nantes-Atlantique airport, then took the direction of Vendée to be stored there, before being distributed on the national territory.

Solidays festival cancelled

After the Hellfest, it’s the Solidays festival’s turn to be cancelled. The organizing association Solidarité Sida announced on Monday the cancellation of the Parisian festival, which was to be held from June 19 to 21, 2020.

After considering a postponement in September, the idea finally “had to be abandoned in the face of the too many uncertainties that remained”.

#Solidays ne réenchantera pas le monde cette année. Un coup dur pour notre communauté joyeuse et solidaire. 👉https://t.co/fxByJUozuf pic.twitter.com/C5aKRoOHpf — Festival Solidays (@Solidays) April 13, 2020

Death of actor Maurice Barrier

Actor Maurice Barrier died of coronavirus Sunday 12th April, at the age of 87, his family announced. He had played alongside the greatest, including Jean Gabin and Jean-Paul Belmondo.

In 1988, Maurice Barrier had obtained the Molière for best actor in a supporting role, forDouze hommes en colère.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)