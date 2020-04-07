Coronavirus Covid-19: A Massive Screening Operation Launched in Ehpad

A massive Coronavirus Covid-19 screening operation will take place systematically in nursing homes, at the time of the appearance of the first confirmed case in residents.

It’s now official: there will be a massive screening of Coronavirus Covid-19 in nursing homes, among residents – the most vulnerable – as well as all staff.

An announcement made by Olivier Véran, Minister of Health, Monday 6th April 2020.







“They will be tested from the appearance of the first confirmed case within the establishment,” he said.

💬 Le ministre appelle les Français à retourner chez le médecin pour les actes nécessaires, comme les vaccinations infantiles et les suivis de grossesse Suivez le live 👇https://t.co/F8pEIMVvc8 pic.twitter.com/GfNbwJQsLC — franceinfo (@franceinfo) April 6, 2020

A population at risk

During his speech, the Minister also clarified. :







“We are doubling our PCR testing capacity, which allows us to launch a vast screening operation for the most vulnerable people, with priority on the elderly, the most fragile disabled people, as well as professionals. who accompany them in institutions as well as at home.”

Since Monday 6 April, it is possible for certain laboratories, which are not normally authorized, to carry out screening tests. The objective is to reach 50,000 tests per day by the end of April.

Since the start of the epidemic, 2,417 people have died in nursing homes according to the latest official report .

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)