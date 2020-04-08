Coronavirus Covid-19: Confinement will be Extended Beyond April 15th, announces the Elysée

President Emmanuel Macron will speak on Monday 13th April to present his decisions regarding the fight against the coronavirus epidemic in the coming weeks.

We expected it, the Elysée has just confirmed it. In a press release issued this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the Presidency of the Republic has just announced the extension of the confinement “beyond April 15th”, the date that had been announced by Edouard Philippe on March 27th, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.







For the moment, no date has been advanced.

The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron will speak on Monday 13th April to present his decisions concerning the fight against the epidemic during the coming weeks.

The executive, therefore, follows the recommendations of the Scientific Council, which proposed confinement for a minimum of six weeks.







The coronavirus has caused more than 10,800 deaths in France, according to the latest assessment.

