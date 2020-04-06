Coronavirus Covid-19.: Bus Shelters, Poles, Ramps… Toulouse begins, Monday, the Disinfection of Public Places

From Monday 6th April 2020, the Toulouse town hall will disinfect the street furniture, on specific sites. Objective: fight against the spread of Coronavirus Covid-19.

As part of the management of the Coronavirus Covid-19 crisis, Jean-Luc Moudenc, mayor of Toulouse and President of Toulouse Métropole, decided to proceed from Monday 6th April 2020 to the disinfection of street furniture, on specific sites.

If the general disinfection of all public spaces and all the roads is currently prohibited, for reasons of respect for the environment, it was decided to “treat street furniture, near the Covid-19 consultation centres, pharmacies, Post offices and shops resulting in high attendance and therefore queues in the public space.







Diluted bleach

Toulouse Métropole’s cleaning teams will work on this type of site, with protective equipment adapted to this type of disinfection. Diluted bleach, “the only effective virucide to date” will be used.

These interventions will take place twice a week and during the day. The municipality specifies that disinfection cannot be done on rainy days or in strong winds.

