Coronavirus Covid-19: 7,560 Dead, including 2,028 in Ehpad… Update in France this Saturday

Saturday 4th April 2020, France has recorded 5,532 deaths in hospitals and 2,028 in nursing homes, linked to the coronavirus pandemic, since March 1st, 2020.

The spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19 continues in France. In his update on Saturday 4th April 2020, Professor Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health, indicated that 7,560 deaths were to be deplored on French territory, including 5,532 deaths in hospital settings (441 more in 24 hours) ) and 2,028 deaths in nursing homes since March 1st.

🔴 DIRECT | #Coronavirus #Covid19

➡ Suivez le point de situation du 4 avril 2020

🎙 Par le Pr Jérôme Salomon, Directeur général de la Santéhttps://t.co/CmqiFcbT34 — Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@MinSoliSante) April 4, 2020



A total of 28,143 people are hospitalised, of which 6,838 cases are in intensive care.







502 people have been admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, a figure down while outings are increasing, insisted Professor Salomon.

Two dead and five injured in a knife attack in Drôme

Saturday morning, an individual attacked several people with a knife, in the town centre of Romans-sur-Isère, in Drôme. The attack left two dead and five injured . The National Counter-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office is “currently under evaluation” to find out whether it is seizing the investigation.

600 soldiers contaminated

Within the army, it is some 600 French soldiers who are contaminated, according to the Minister of the Armies Florence Parly who wanted to be reassuring, however, affirming that the capacity of the French armies to accomplish its missions “is not impacted”.







An improvement within three weeks in the Grand Est?

The Grand Est region, particularly affected, is finally hoping for a lull, with a peak reached “surely before April 25th”, thanks in particular to the “effectiveness” of the containment measures, according to the director of the Regional Health Agency Christophe Lannelongue.

“The debate concerns the period between April 10th and 25th,” according to the director of the regional ARS.

Regional evacuations continue

New evacuations took place in the region, departing from Grand Est. The Army thus evacuated six patients hospitalized in Lorraine towards Toulouse, Friday, and two patients hospitalized at the CHR Metz-Thionville were able to be transported to Nîmes by plane Saturday.







“566 transfers” of resuscitation patients have been carried out to date, said Professor Salomon in his situation report.

Wearing a mask now recommended

After indicating that wearing a mask is useless if you are not sick, the health authorities review their position.

The government supports the position of the National Academy of Medicine, which recommends generalizing the wearing of an alternative mask (paper, fabric, etc.). Professor Salomon said Friday evening to encourage “the general public, if they wish, to wear (…) these alternative masks which are being produced”.

Medical masks (FFP2 or surgical) must remain reserved for nursing staff.

“On est la France, on n’est pas un État de cowboys”

Le ministre de la Santé @olivierveran raconte à Brut la lutte des différents pays de la planète pour se procurer les masques venus d’Asie. pic.twitter.com/S97hxdnZ1D — Brut FR (@brutofficiel) April 4, 2020

2 billion masks ordered from China

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran said in an interview with Brut that 2 billion masks had been ordered from China and that the state continued to place orders.

Laboratories authorized to test on Monday

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran said Friday evening that from Monday 6th April, all laboratories who wish should be able to carry out screening tests for Covid-19 .

This concerns “hospital, town, departmental, veterinary, research, gendarmerie and police laboratories”.

The authorizations to allow it must be issued during the weekend.

Laboratoires hospitaliers, de ville, départementaux, vétérinaires, de recherche, de gendarmerie, de police. J’entends et salue ceux qui se portent volontaires pour participer à l’effort national de tests #COVID19. Autorisations ce WE. Mobilisation des ressources dès lundi. — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) April 3, 2020

Guarantee access to healthcare for people with disabilities

“People with disabilities must receive the same care as the rest of the population,” recalled Olivier Véran in a press point Saturday afternoon, alongside Sophie Cluzel, State Secretary in charge of disability. The minister insisted, before detailing the actions implemented to support medico-social establishments and services:

“Disability should not be a criterion for refusing treatment, whether we are talking about simple hospitalization or resuscitation.”

🔴Direct | Conférence de presse

Quelles protections des personnes handicapées face au #Covid19

🎙Par les ministres @OlivierVERAN et @s_cluzel https://t.co/kL4hi9LnDt — Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@MinSoliSante) April 4, 2020

Seasonal rental bans

An “exceptional device” has been put in place to prevent departures on vacation and to enforce confinement in France.

160,000 gendarmes and police are mobilized to check that the containment measures are well respected, while the Easter holidays in Zone C began on Friday 3rd April.

Certain prefectures have taken measures to prohibit tourist rentals (bed and breakfast, tourist accommodation, hotels, etc.) during these holidays, such as in Vendée, Gironde, Finistère, Ille-et-Vilaine, etc. In total, 143 municipalities are concerned.

70 websites for the illegal sale of chloroquine closed

70 websites and blogs offering illegal resale of chloroquine, which are said to have virtues against Covid-19, were closed by the Strasbourg research section.

For potential customers, boxes of chloroquine were sold at gold prices.

A petition for chloroquine

An appeal by medical figures launched by the former Minister of Health Philippe Douste-Blazy, and signed by figures like Patrick Pelloux, called for urgent flexibility of the possibilities of prescription of hydroxychloroquine, treatment against the coronavirus still in debate within the scientific community.

This call was followed by a petition called “#NePerdonsPlusDeTemps”, which has already collected nearly 110,000 signatures on the Change.org platform.

No risk of food shortage

In terms of consumption, there is no risk of food shortages in France, assured the Secretary of State for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari: “The needs of the nation are assured”.

At European level, France, Germany, Italy and Spain have called on the Brussels Commission to guarantee the smooth functioning of the transport system and to prepare massive support for the sector, which is very affected by the epidemic. from Covid-19.

What balance in the world?

According to the latest report, Covid-19 disease has killed more than 60,000 people worldwide since its appearance in China.

The United Kingdom recorded a new record of 708 additional deaths from patients with the new coronavirus in one day, including a 5-year-old child, considered the youngest victim in the country.

In Spain, confinement was extended by two weeks.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)