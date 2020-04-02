Coronavirus Covid-19: 471 New Hospital Deaths, at Least 884 in Nursing Homes since the Start of the Epidemic

General News
France is counting more and more people in intensive care because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Coronavirus Covid-19: 471 New Hospital Deaths, at Least 884 in Nursing Homes since the Start of the Epidemic

Thursday 2nd April 2020, France recorded 4,503 deaths in hospital and at least 884 in Ehpad. 26,246 people are hospitalised, including 6,399 in intensive care.

The days follow and are alike. Thursday 2nd April 2020, France records 4,503 deaths in hospitals, linked to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, since March 1st. It’s 471 more than yesterday.

26,246 people are hospitalized, including 6,399 in intensive care.


Yesterday, France crossed the symbolic bar of 4,000 dead.

For the first time, Jérôme Salomon spoke of deaths in institutions for the elderly. “We deplore 884 deaths in social and medical-social establishments, including Ehpad (since the beginning of the epidemic, editor’s note)” he reported.

Please note: not all establishments in France have reported all of their figures.

For its part, Public Health France is also accelerating its surveillance of all-cause mortality thanks to INSEE figures. In particular, this makes it possible, in comparison with historical data, to detect “an excess of mortality and, if necessary, to estimate the extent”. It takes about a week to consolidate this information.

A digital travel certificate

Christophe Castaner announced it. From April 6, 2020, it will be possible to have a digital travel certificate . This form can be presented from your smartphone and can be presented to the police using a QR Code

The form will be available online on the government website.


A regionalized deconfinement?

In any case, this is one of the scenarios mentioned by Edouard Philippe on Wednesday 1st April 2020, when he was questioned by the parliamentary fact-finding mission.

The release from confinement could be gradual. The Prime Minister spoke of a deconfinement which would be “regionalized” and “subject to a policy of tests, depending, who knows, on age groups”. He also hopes to present a draft strategy “in the coming days”.

Read also: Confinement is extended by two weeks, announces Prime Minister

Confinement for people with autism

On this World Autism Awareness Day, Emmanuel Macron announced that the confinement rules will be revamped for people suffering from autism.


In fact, a specific attestation form will be offered to them, as well as to their companions. Goal? That they “can go out more often,” assured the head of state.

The motorcycle Grand Prix postponed

After the postponement of the 24 hours of Le Mans to September 19 and 20, 2020, it is the turn of the Grand Prix de France Moto to be shifted .

No postponement date has yet been set.

La Poste to reopen offices

To cope with mail delivery difficulties in the midst of the Coronavirus Covid-19 crisis, La Poste will swell its ranks as of the 6th April 2020. 3,000 people will arrive as reinforcements, “with a gradual ramp-up over the following weeks” .

But not only that: the number of days of mail, parcel and press distribution will gradually increase, and points of presence will reopen in priority areas of the city and in rural areas.

Support small businesses

They will no doubt suffer severely from the consequences of confinement. So to support local businesses, it is possible to get online shopping vouchers.

To do this, simply go to support-commercants-artisans.fr

At Easter, we stay at home

It seems obvious: the confinement restrictions are still in effect until April 15th that least. In fact, departures for the Easter holidays are not allowed, reminded Christophe Castaner.

Police controls will also be strengthened.

The Easter holidays in zone C start on Saturday 4 April (academies of Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse, Versailles).

Followed by those of zone B on April 11 (academies of Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Caen, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Strasbourg) then of zone A ( Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon and Poitiers academies).

Coronavirus Covid-19: 471 New Hospital Deaths, at Least 884 in Nursing Homes since the Start of the Epidemic 1

(Visited 28 times, 3 visits today)

Related Posts

Marisol Touraine has announced an increase of 11 percent of new doctors being trained in France

A 11% Increase in the Number of Trained Doctors

spanner44
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says that Power of Emergency must not be permanent

State of Emergency: Édouard Philippe says “It must not become Permanent”

spanner44
Martin McGuiness, former deputy Prime Minister of Northern Ireland has died

Northern Ireland: Death of Martin McGuinness, a Former IRA Leader and Negotiator of the Peace Agreements

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of