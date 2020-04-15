Coronavirus Covid-19: 17,167 Deaths in France, more than 31,000 People Hospitalised… the Results of this Wednesday

More than 1,400 additional people died from Coronavirus Covid-19 according to the latest report from health authorities, Wednesday 15th April 2020.

In a new update, the Director-General of Health Jérôme Salomon drew up the health report for Wednesday 15th April, compared to the report from the previous day.

Since the start of the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, France has recorded 17,167 deaths, including 10,643 deaths in hospitals since March 1st, 2020 and 6,524 deaths in nursing homes and medical-social establishments. An increase which is not that recorded in 24 hours, but after corrective measures of the last days, including the Pascal weekend.

31,779 people are currently hospitalised. This is 513 fewer people compared to yesterday. A “first drop” in the balance of hospital patients who must “be greeted”, while remaining “vigilant”, insists Professor Salomon. 6467 people are in intensive care.

In total, since the start of the epidemic, 106,206 cases of contamination have been confirmed in France.

Exceptional aid for four million modest French people

At the end of the Council of Ministers, which met this Wednesday 15th April 2020 at the end of the morning, the government announced the payment of exceptional assistance for modest households, one of the measures announced Monday by Emmanuel Macron.

Four million households are affected. They will receive 150 euros, plus 100 euros per child.

Up to 1,500 euros premium for carers and certain civil servants

A bonus of 1,500 euros for carers on the front line with Covid-19 patients, especially those in the most affected regions, will also be paid.

Insurance unblocks 3.2 million euros

The French Insurance Federation announced Wednesday to initiate 3.2 million euros in measures for caregivers, small businesses … the most exposed to the dramatic economic consequences of the health crisis, as well as for the country’s economic recovery.

A new insurance scheme “against health catastrophe risks” is also being studied.

The delay for an extended abortion

The government has just lengthened the time to perform an induced abortion during the Covid-19 crisis: it goes from seven to nine weeks.

The government thus comes to corroborate the opinion of the High Authority of Health, which recommended this extension, in order to limit the consultations in hospital environment.

18 million people will remain confined after May 11

During a hearing before the Senate Law Commission, Wednesday 15th April 2020, the president of the Scientific Council Jean-François Delfraissy estimated that 18 million people at risk will have to remain confined after May 11th.

These people are those of a “certain age, above 65 or 70 years “, but also ” people with long-term ailments, multipathologies (respiratory failure, cardiac …), but ” young subjects with a pathology “ and ” obese people “, considered fragile in the face of the virus.

SNCF wants to make masks mandatory on trains

The boss of the SNCF, Jean-Pierre Farandou, expressed during a hearing in the Senate, this Wednesday, the wish that the travellers have the obligation to wear masks during their next trips.

Rail traffic should resume gradually by the summer. The boss of the SNCF indicated that reinforced cleaning will be carried out in the wagons, with the provision as far as possible of hydroalcoholic gel on board and in the station, as well as points in the stations to wash their hands.

Adoption of animals in authorized shelters

Starting Thursday, April 16, it will be possible to go to a shelter to adopt an animal. A system called “Adoption in solidarity”. This measure was defended by the SPA which worried about the probable euthanasia of thousands of animals.

The Tour de France officially postponed

The Tour de France will be held from August 29th to September 20th, 2020, on the planned route, without change, from Nice to Paris. Wednesday 15th April, the organizers of the event, Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), confirmed these dates, “in agreement with the International Cycling Union”.

It was originally scheduled from June 27th to July 19th.

Cancellation of tax and social security contributions?

The government is working to cancel 750 million euros in tax and social contributions currently deferred for businesses in the hotel, catering and arts and entertainment sectors.

SMEs in difficulty because of the health crisis and who do not obtain a bank loan may appeal to the State to obtain a “repayable advance”, announced the Minister of Economy Bruno le Maire, who had indicated that the public aid effort to the economy would reach “more than 100 billion euros”.

GDP fall

The recession that France should experience will be even more serious than what was anticipated, with an 8% drop in GDP in 2020, according to the government, eagerly awaited on its “complete exit plan” from the containment established on March 17th.

Partial unemployment now concerns 8.7 million French employees, said Wednesday the Minister of Labor Muriel Pénicaud, that is to say “more than one in three employees” and a cost at this stage of 24 billion euros.

Retail sales in France fell 24% in March compared with February, according to the Banque de France.

