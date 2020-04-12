Coronavirus Covid-19: 14,393 Deaths including 9,523 in Hospital… The Results this Sunday

According to the latest figures published Sunday 12th April 2020, the Coronavirus Covid-19 has made 14,393 in France since March 1st. There are also fewer people in intensive care.

The days pass and the balance sheet increases. As of April 12, 2020, France has recorded 14,393 deaths since March 1, linked to Coronavirus Covid-19. In detail, 5,140 people died in nursing homes and 9,253 deaths in hospital ( 315 more than yesterday for this structure).

According to the latest figures from Public Health France, 95,403 cases of contamination have been confirmed.







6,845 patients are currently in intensive care. Since yesterday, there have been 220 resuscitation entries and 255 exits. “The balance, which represents the number of patients to cared for each day is negative for the fourth consecutive day, but of only 35 patients, it is, therefore, a very slight decrease,” says the Directorate General of Health.

In total, since the start of the epidemic, more than 27,186 people have been cured and sent home from the hospital.

Through a press release, the Directorate General of Health recalls the evolution of the epidemic and the importance of respecting containment measures in order to stem its spread.







“We are seeing the beginning of a very high plateau but we must remain vigilant because hospital and intensive care services take care of a very large number of patients. We must not relax our efforts and continue to reduce the number of contacts every day to curb the transmission of the virus all together.”

Sustainable containment for the elderly?

Without a vaccine, the elderly could be confined until the end of the year. In any case, this was put forward by the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen:

“I know that it is difficult and that isolation weighs, but it is a matter of life and death, we must remain disciplined and patient (…) Without a vaccine, we must limit contact with seniors as much as possible.”

The elderly are the population most affected by the virus, especially those aged 75-84, according to the latest figures from INSEE.

Boris Johnson released from hospital

Admitted on April 5 to the hospital and then placed in an intensive care unit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally left the hospital on Sunday 12th April 2020, cured of the Coronavirus Covid-19.







He will continue his recovery and leave it to his team to manage the pandemic in the country, which, according to a latest assessment, has more than 10,000 dead.

Easter alone for the Pope

On this Easter Sunday, Pope Francis gave his traditional Easter Sunday “Urbi et Orbi” blessing inside a desperately empty St. Peter’s Basilica, due to containment measures.

En cette nuit la voix de l’Eglise a résonné: «Le Christ, mon espérance, est ressuscité!». C’est une autre “contagion”, qui se transmet de cœur à cœur – parce que tout cœur humain attend cette Bonne Nouvelle. C’est la contagion de l’espérance. — Pape François (@Pontifex_fr) April 12, 2020



Last year, 70,000 faithful came to listen to him and greet him in the open air.

Charles-de-Gaulle docked in Toulon

The French nuclear aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle arrived in Toulon on Sunday 12th April 2020 because of confirmed cases of Coronavirus Covid-19 on board .

1,900 sailors will be dispatched for a two-week medical isolation in sites in the South of France.

The “Tik Tok Doc” makes the hospital dance

Dr Jason Campbell, an American doctor, has managed to cheer up hundreds of millions of Internet users, but especially hospital staff. How? ‘Or’ What? By performing choreographies in the hospital, posted on social networks.

