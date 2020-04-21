Coronavirus: Construction of a Factory in Ile-de-France to Manufacture 500,000 Masks per Day

A factory will be built in Blanc-Mesnil (Seine-Saint-Denis) to make masks for Ile-de-France. This factory will be built in a few days.

It is a promise: to build a factory in record time to manufacture surgical masks. This is indeed the promise of Hsueh Sheng Wang, head of the Eurasia real estate group, an investor in Blanc-Mesnil (Seine-Saint-Denis). It will be the first mask manufacturing plant in Ile-de-France.







“A race against time”

Since the start of the Coronavirus Covid-19 health crisis, Hsueh Sheng Wang has been very involved with the City of Blanc-Mesnil. He has already donated 10,000 masks to the commune free of charge to equip nursing staff and municipal officials.

But this time, it goes into high gear and it will go very quickly. Indeed, he announced the construction of a factory in the space of a few days. The factory should be finished before the end of the month, “a real race against the clock,” says Thierry Meignen (Libres!), Mayor of Blanc-Mesnil.

To support this project, the City of Blanc-Mesnil facilitated Hsueh Sheng Wang to find land. “This is a 2,500 m2 site located under the Eiffel hall, not far from the Paprec factory,” announces the City.







Local production

With three manufacturing machines, the factory will allow the design of more than 500,000 masks per day. They will be intended for all of Ile-de-France, whether for private companies or for local authorities. The objective is to “supply” the Region.

“Blanc-Mesnil is very well located for trucks to transport masks easily in Ile-de-France,” adds the City.

Between 15 and 30 workers will work daily from the beginning of May and CVs keep arriving, says the town hall of Blanc-Mesnil.

This project was proposed by Hsueh Sheng Wang and accepted by the Region as well as by the Ministry of Health. Valérie Pécresse (Libres!), President of the Ile-de-France Region, announced a few weeks ago her desire to relaunch production of surgical masks in the region.

