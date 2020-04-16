Coronavirus: Cancelled since March 24th, Châteaubriant Markets will Reopen

The two weekly markets of Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique), which have not taken place since March 24th, 2020, will be organized again from Wednesday 29th April 2020.

Maintained initially “as long as they were legal”, the markets of Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique) has been cancelled since March 24th, 2020. At the time, the town hall did not wish to request a derogation, as some municipalities did, to maintain its two weekly markets.







The next Châteaubriant market on April 29

The mayor explains why he did not request such an exemption.

“We did not do this because we did not know when the crisis would be over. From now on, our objective is to authorize them again from Wednesday 29th April and Saturday 2 nd May 2020. We will therefore make a request for an exemption.”

A rethought path

In the meantime, the town hall will get closer to the traders, in order to completely reorganize the market.

“There will be a general entrance and an exit. We have to organize the flow of consumers inside the market. We will also distribute the contact details of the merchants present, so that customers can place their orders in advance.”

The goal is, of course, to avoid crossings as much as possible and to respect safety barrier gestures, to guarantee the safety of both traders and consumers.







An interactive map of producers

In addition, the interactive map of local producers in the area, launched by the community of municipalities at the start of the epidemic, “is constantly updated and more and more complete”. It can be found online.

