Coronavirus: 13,197 Deaths, Including a Child under the Age of 10… the Results in France this Friday

During a press point organised this Friday 10th April 2020, the Director-General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, announced 987 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

The ever heavier toll and a child affected by the coronavirus. During a press briefing organized this Friday 10th April 2020, the Director-General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, announced a total of 13,197 deaths since the start of the epidemic.

Jérôme Salomon annonce 13.197 décès au total, dont 554 lors des dernières 24h pic.twitter.com/ZHVcs2XAo8 — CNEWS (@CNEWS) April 10, 2020



8,598 have occurred in hospitals, 554 more in the past 24 hours.







A 10-month-old child died in an intensive care unit in Île-de-France, said, Jérôme Salomon. “But the causes of death seem multiple. ”

Coronavirus: “Un enfant de moins de 10 ans est décédé mais les causes du décès semblent multiples”, déclare Jérôme Salomon, le directeur général de la Santé pic.twitter.com/zKJVGOYeSK — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 10, 2020

The number of intensive care patients drops again

In nursing homes and medico-social establishments, 4,599 deaths have been reported, or an additional 433 since the last assessment. So there are 987 more dead, all backgrounds combined.

For the second day in a row, the number of intensive care patients decreased with 62 fewer people. “This shy thinning is very important for our caregivers,” said the Director-General of Health.







A total of 7,004 people are in a serious situation, for a total of 31,267 hospitalizations.

Worldwide, 1,623,000 confirmed cases and 97,500 deaths have been recorded. The United States has 16,700 dead, Italy 18,300 and Spain 15,900.

Confinement monitored for Easter

On Good Friday, the beginning of the holidays for some, prefects have tightened the confinement , before the Easter weekend at the end of which Emmanuel Macron will detail Monday evening the consequences of this device which will continue.

In Corsica, “only one adult per family” will be able to shop for one hour per store, in addition to reinforced controls on beaches and places to walk. In Nice, nine of the poorest neighbourhoods are subject to a curfew from 8 p.m. instead of 11 p.m., the town hall claiming a “non-compliance with the rules”.

In Paris, Alsace or Saint-Etienne, individual sports are more strictly supervised.

In the Bouches-du-Rhône, where the holidays begin, containment controls will be reinforced on the coast, on the motorway and in the massifs. Group outings are prohibited in Ardèche.

Sailors from Charles de Gaulle tested positive for coronavirus

50 members of the crew of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle tested positive for Coronavirus Covid-19 .

Three sailors were evacuated “as a preventive measure” and transferred by helicopter to a French hospital.

#coronavirus : 50 membres de l’équipage du porte-avions français Charles de Gaulle testés positifs https://t.co/pzpYJjRAu8 — actu.fr (@actufr) April 10, 2020

New patient transfer to New Aquitaine

Nearly 50 coronavirus patients were transferred to Nouvelle-Aquitaine on Friday to relieve hospitals in Ile-de-France.

Evacuated by medical TGV, they will be taken care of in various hospitals in the region, including ten at the Bordeaux University Hospital.

Critics of Professor Raoult’s new study

Emmanuel Macron visited the controversial Marseilles professor Didier Raoult , herald of the treatment with hydroxychloroquine against Coronavirus Covid-19, on Thursday.

Just over 1,000 patients received this treatment for “at least three days”. Ten days later, more than nine out of ten had zero viral load, according to the research institute in Marseille.

But epidemiologists criticize the absence of a control group receiving a placebo as well as a study bias, of participants with less severe forms of the disease.

After the controversy, back machine at the Rungis morgue

The extraordinary morgue installed in a warehouse on the Rungis market in Val-de-Marne to accommodate the many victims of the Covid-19 in Ile-de-France was controversial because of the controversial prices charged to families.

Friday, the private operator, OGF, announced that it “would cover all of the costs” related to the management of the reception of coffins in Rungis.

European recovery plan

An agreement was reached between the European finance ministers on a common economic response. The Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire welcomed a recovery plan including “500 billion euros available immediately”.

Eleven European environment ministers, including France, have called for post-epidemic coronavirus recovery plans to take into account environmental and climate issues.

In France, the Citizens Climate Convention (CCC) advocates for “a different economic, societal model, more human and more resilient”. Economists, including Thomas Piketty, call for “a fairer social and fiscal contract”.

The singer Christophe in intensive care in Brest

The singer Christophe is “in intensive care in Brest” , his wife Véronique Bevilacqua told AFP.

She did not mention a Covid-19 infection, but according to Le Parisien, the singer was struck by the virus .

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)