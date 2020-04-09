Confinement: Fnac, Darty and Boulanger Open Contactless Drives throughout France

After the DIY stores, the big brands of high-tech household appliances and culture are also starting to drive. Details.

Did your television die during the confinement in the middle of your favourite series? Has your blender overheated since you started to frenzy again?

You should be able to find your happiness quickly. And this despite the confinement rules which led to the closing, among other things, of household appliances, high-tech and culture brands on March 17, 2020: Fnac-Darty and Boulanger are indeed opening their drives as they had already done before them DIY stores.







Click and collect system

The Fnac-Darty group is thus testing a click year collect system: we order on the site and we can then come and collect the product outside the store the next day, only in the morning.

Benoît Jaubert, chief operating officer of the Fnac-Darty Group, explains to the Parisian :

“The idea is to be able to respond to urgent needs. We also want to prepare for the future, post-confinement, where this mode of deliverance will have its place while social distancing will certainly still be advocated.”







80 drives at Boulanger

At Fnac , four stores are currently available, but 20 should be ready by the weekend. At Darty’s, 30 collection points opened Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

For its part, Boulanger is opening 80 pedestrian drives and contactless parking throughout France *, to allow its customers to order and collect “first necessity” equipment products.

This last term is however broad since the brand specifies that all the products on sale on its site are eligible while adding that they “allow serving above all the essential needs of life in confinement”.

[Point Drive] Depuis la semaine dernière @boulanger met en place des drives sans contact dans ses magasins afin de vous permettre de récupérer vos produits de première nécessité plus rapidement.

Petit point sur le dispositif en ce début de 4ème semaine de confinement… — Boulanger (@boulanger) April 7, 2020

How it works ?

The customer orders on boulanger.com and selects the pedestrian or parking drive near his home. The withdrawal can be made when the customer receives an SMS confirming the availability of the order at the drive.

He can then come when he wishes, respecting the opening slots.

Once arrived on site, the customer can report either by phone in the case of a drive parking lot, or at the store entrance for a pedestrian drive, by presenting their order number and identity document.

The order is placed directly in the trunk previously opened for a drive parking, on a table “in the strictest respect of barrier gestures ” for a pedestrian drive.

Daniel Broche, client manager at Boulanger, details:

“In this difficult and exceptional period, we can and we must meet the essential needs of the daily life of the French people by allowing everyone to maintain the equipment of their house, to stay connected with their loved ones, to have the equipment necessary for telework , to have fun, to cook. The opening of these contactless drives offers a safe, practical and very quick solution for equipping.”

The Boulanger group ensures that no physical contact takes place between the teams and the customers . “Volunteer employees are all equipped with gloves, masks and hydroalcoholic gel, and barrier gestures are strictly observed,” he said.

* The Boulanger Drive or Pedestrian drive service is available at the following stores:

Poitiers, La Roche-sur-Yon, Aubière, Limoges, Angoulins, Niort, Thillois, Vandoeuvre, Metz, Vendenheim, Troyes, Chalon-sur-Saône, Auxerre, Wittenheim, Quetigny, Dijon, Belfort, Terville, Augny, Besançon, Colmar , Cambrai, Dunkirk, Boulogne, St Quentin, Amiens, St Omer, Fâches, Englos, Noyelles Godault, St Herblain, Vannes, St Brieuc, Caen, Angers, Rennes, Le Mans, Lorient, Cholet, Trignac, Brest, Montivilliers, Laval , Passy, ​​Rosaparks, Montmartre, Opéra, Creil, Melun, Créteil, Claye, Saran, Montigny, Gennevilliers, Evreux, Lyon Cordeliers, Annemasse, Chambéry, St Egrève, Macon, Villars, Toulon, Béziers, Perpignan, Puget-sur-Argens , Cabries Plan de Campagne, Valence, Mandelieu, Bordeaux, Merignac, Portet, Pau, Colomiers, Trelissac, Agen, Anglet, Le Pontet, Barentin, Beaugrenelle, Beauvais.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)