Confinement: The Essentials to Have in your Kitchen

Eggs, milk, flour, butter, spices … Here are the basic products to always have in the kitchen, which is more during this period of confinement.

To not be caught off guard during this period of confinement, you must first make sure you have the essential products in your kitchen. Products that will allow you to make a maximum of dishes.







The five major: milk, butter, sugar, eggs, flour

Let’s start with the five major: milk, butter, eggs, flour and sugar. Let’s add yeast and chocolate (in tablet or nuggets) and we have the basis of all the pastry. You can in a jiffy (and a few lashes) make a pancake meal that will delight young and old.

Of course, the five major is not enough to win the game. You have to secure your back, widen the playing field, have the elements that will make the difference.

The aromas and spices advantage

Before addressing the essentials of the cupboard, the refrigerator and the freezer, let us make a small stop on the side of the aromas and spices. They are essential to give a personal touch to your kitchen. For example, a pinch of turmeric in the dressing can enhance a simple green salad.

Among the essential spices are curry, turmeric, cumin, cayenne or Espelette pepper (the latter does not stand light) or nutmeg, vanilla and cinnamon. All these spices have the advantage of being stored for a long time, provided they are kept in tightly sealed glass jars.

Oils, vinegar…

Oils and vinegar also allow you to vary the flavours. Neutral oil for mayonnaise and olive oil for everything else will suffice. Walnut or hazelnut oils are interesting but they tend to go rancid quickly. Those scented with truffles do not keep their precious aroma for a long time. They don’t really belong in the essentials. It is easier with the vinegar which does not deteriorate over time: a wine vinegar (preferably sherry), a cider and balsamic vinegar will do the trick.

Some herbs…

Fresh herbs have become a staple of modern cuisine. There are four to choose from depending on your tastes: parsley, coriander (Chinese parsley), chives, which keep wonderfully in the fridge in an airtight container and the basil to put in water like a bouquet of flowers. . Dried thyme and bay leaf complete the array of herbs.







In the kitchen cupboard

Rice, pasta, lentils, couscous semolina are the basis. You will also find there cube broth, tomato sauce (in concentrate or coulis), long-lasting cream or soy cream, a can of tuna (ideal for making a rillette for an aperitif in a jiffy) by mixing it with a white cheese spread). Without forgetting some dried fruits, grapes, apricots, cashews to add in salads or cakes.

The bottom of the cupboard is the place for an essential trio including sautéed potatoes, steamed or mashed, onions, garlic and shallots that can be used in any sauce.

In the refrigerator

A jar of mustard, a few slices of ham, sausages such as Alsace knacks, a packet of small smoked bacon, crème fraîche, a shortcrust pastry or puff pastry ready to serve, will allow you to make pies and quiches straight from the oven.

A few kinds of cheese that keep for a long time (Gruyère, Comté, Parmesan cheese of your choice) will enhance your pasta, gratins and salads.

In the freezer

The freezer will allow you to have on hand vegetables of all kinds: green beans, peas, broccoli, peppers, mushrooms. With minced steak, you can also easily prepare burgers, spicy meatballs or Parmentier mince.

Finally never forget, no house without lemon.

