Confinement and Departure on Vacation: Police Checks and Roadblocks on the Paris Ring Road

Local News
Numerous controls are carried out on Friday, April 3, 2020 on the main roads of Paris, to enforce confinement and prevent departures on vacation.
spanner44Leave a Comment on Confinement and Departure on Vacation: Police Checks and Roadblocks on the Paris Ring Road

The school holidays begin Friday 3rd April 2020 but with confinement, the Paris police have implemented checks and roadblocks to avoid residents from leaving their homes.

Overshadowed by his polemical remarks making the link between non-compliance with confinement and hospitalisation in intensive care, the promise of the severity of the Paris police prefect, Didier Lallement, is at work Friday, April 3, 2020. The first day of school holidays for the ‘ Île-de-France, this day is the occasion for numerous checks, particularly on the ring road.


Access to the south and to Normandy patrolled

Police forces have been placed at several gates of Paris, at the entrances to the ring road, since Friday morning. Their mission is to turn back the Ile-de-France residents who would have decided to go on vacation despite the confinement. Controls are notably carried out at the accesses of the highways of the south, towards Bordeaux, Nantes and Lyon and towards Normandy.


A traffic jam can be seen at the Porte d’Orléans towards the A6 motorway, it is one of the main apparent blocking points in Paris. Other control operations are carried out on the A13 and 14 motorways, and generally at all tolls. “You will meet law enforcement, police and gendarmes throughout your journey,” warned Didier Lallement.



Similar checks are carried out in major stations in Paris.

Confinement and Departure on Vacation: Police Checks and Roadblocks on the Paris Ring Road 1

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

Related Posts

Burned Car in the parking lot of the glass theatre in Chateaubriant

Chateaubriant: Burned Car in the parking lot Glass Theatre

spanner44
A young man from Nantes travelling from Ancenis Miraculously survives accident

Ancenis: A Young Man from Nantes Miraculously Survives a Violent Accident on the A11

Jason Plant
A car parked on the wall of a building: total surprise this Friday, April 12, 2019 for residents of the Bellevue district in Saint-Herblain in Nantes

Nantes: A Red Car Parked … on the Wall of a Building

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of