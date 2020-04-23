Confinement: The Ceremonies of May 8th are Maintained, but in a Select Committee

The commemorations of May 8th will take place well this year despite the confinement.
The 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany will be held well on May 8th, but with arrangements, containment measures will be required.

After having first mentioned their cancellation, the government ended up reversing its decision: the commemorations of May 8th will take place. But in an “arranged” framework.

Understand: in a select committee, without the presence of the public, and in certain ways, recalled Geneviève Darrieusecq, the Secretary of State to the Ministry of the Armed Forces, on her Twitter account.

Commemorations without audience

In Paris, the national ceremony chaired by Emmanuel Macron, which is usually held at the Arc de Triomphe, will only take place in the presence of “a limited number of civil and military authorities” and will be broadcast on television.

For all the departments and in the overseas territories, a ceremony at the war memorial will be organized by the prefects and the high commissioners. For their part, the mayors of the municipalities can organize a wreath-laying at the war memorial. And in both cases, the commemorations will be without public, “in a restricted format” and in strict compliance with measures of social distancing.


The French who wish to fulfill this duty of memory are invited to “decorate their balconies in national colours”, details the Ministry of the Armed Forces in a press release published Monday, April 20, 2020.

