Châteaubriant: New Events Cancelled due to Coronavirus

In Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique), as elsewhere, the list of events cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic is growing. Which may last for a while.

Since the start of confinement, in mid-March 2020, many events have already been cancelled in and around the town of Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique). This concerns sports gathering, cultural events, associative celebrations… as well.







No flea market or Environment Week

The town hall said that new events could not be held in the coming weeks. The professional flea market (scheduled for Sunday, April 26th, 2020), the Cycling Tour of Brittany (April 29) and the Environment Week (from May 11th to 16th) will not take place. The latter will be postponed. The list is unfortunately not exhaustive.

Mayor Alain Hunault was not very optimistic for the weeks and months to come.

“Overall, the vast majority of events risk being canceled at least until June or July. “







Glass theatre: postponed concerts

As for the cultural season of the Glass Theatre, the majority of the shows had to be cancelled. Some concerts have however been postponed: those of Max Bird (scheduled for March 20th, postponed to Friday 18th September), the Jazz Academy (scheduled for April 7th, postponed to Tuesday 22nd September) and Bénabar (scheduled for March 28th and 29th) , postponed to Friday 25th and Saturday 26th September).



