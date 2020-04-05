Auto Test: Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid

Suzuki repackages the S-Cross range by equipping it with a new unique engine that can be backed up by a 48V battery for light hybridization. From € 24,340.

With constantly evolving legislation and the desire to discourage the purchase of vehicles that are too generous in terms of CO2 emissions, car manufacturers find it difficult to adapt to the increasingly severe constraints in order to sell fairly recent models. This is the case of the S-Cross that appeared in 2014, restyled at the end of 2016 and which still had a bright future ahead of it.

Fortunately, Suzuki had the solution of a light hybridization which accommodates the existing chassis. It is a technology that combines the thermal block with a compact system, weighing no more than 15 kg, consisting of an alternator-starter and an 8 Ah lithium-ion auxiliary battery located under the seat from the driver for an additional € 1,500.







More torque, less consumption

Thus, the battery does not encroach on the habitability, nor on the 430-litre trunk but its power of 48V, making it possible to support the heat engine, requires the presence of a converter since the car is in 12V.

The 10 kW alternator-starter, interposed between the engine and the gearbox, assists the engine only in the starting phases or at low speed, bringing it up to 50 Nm of additional torque.







Its effectiveness is mainly felt in the city by a significant drop in consumption. Each slowdown or braking phase results in energy recovery and rapid recharging of the two batteries.

The system also serves as a stop/start and switches off automatically when the speed drops below 15 km/h, on condition that the clutch is released and shifted to neutral.







A single 129 hp engine

Suzuki took the opportunity to simplify the range of the S-Cross which now has only one petrol engine, namely the 4-cylinder block of 1,373 cm 3 whose power is modulated to 129 hp. It is better than 110 hp for identical consumption and than 140 hp when the S-Cross benefits from hybridization because it has higher torque, 235 Nm against 220 Nm.

The S-Cross always offers the choice between a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive for an additional € 2,000. The 6-speed automatic transmission is only available as an option (€ 1,600) on the thermal versions but will arrive at the end of the year on the Hybrid versions.

The driver can control the different operating phases of the hybrid engine by consulting the colour screen acting as a computer between the two large dials on the dashboard.

A favourable price for the Hybrid version

In the hybrid traction version, the S-Cross escapes a moderate penalty but the client will quickly see the advantage of this light hybridization especially in its 4 × 4 versions since the S-Cross sees this penalty reduced to € 75 while it varies for thermal from € 1,400 to € 2,000 depending on the finish, therefore equivalent or more than the supplement requested for its hybridization.

Also, why deprive yourself of the latter? Especially since it’s less consumption in the city, a much-improved torque at startup and at low speed, so more flexibility and the benefit of an occasional power exceeding 150 hp.

Finally, the S-Cross Hybrid still exhibits the same good road behaviour, its extra weight being anecdotal, being necessarily more agile in traction than in 4 × 4, with a direction that deserves to be more direct. Too bad the gearbox reports are way too long … The consequence to avoid the penalty!

