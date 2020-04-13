Actor Maurice Barrier, who Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Has Died

Maurice Barrier had played alongside the biggest, including Jean Gabin and Jean-Paul Belmondo. He died of coronavirus on Sunday 12th April 2020, at the age of 87.

His nephew, Jérémy Manesse, announced this Sunday 12th April 2020 on Twitter: the famous actor Maurice Barrier died of the coronavirusat the age of 87 years old, Sunday 12th April 2020 at the hospital of Montbard (Côte-d ‘ Or), where he lived.

Revealed alongside Pierre Richard

You may not be familiar with her name, but her face may be. Maurice Barrier had played alongside the biggest: Jean GabinAlain DelonJean-Paul Belmondo. 



The actor was born in Malicorne-sur-Sarthe on June 8th, 1932. He had grown up in the commune of Sarthe before leaving to live in Burgundy. He was the husband of actress Hélène Manesse.

His film career had taken off in 1972, thanks to the comedy by Yves Robert, tle Grand Blond avec une chaussure noire alongside Pierre RichardMireille Darc and Jean RochefortHe is again with Pierre Richard, but also with Gérard Depardieu, in Francis Veber’s filmLes Compères, in 1983.

 

A Molière in 1982

In 1985 he wasMarek le Gitan in Scout toujours for Gerard Jugnot. He is again filming with Francis Veber for Les Fugitifs , a film in which he is the curator Duroc.

A man of the theatre, he played in 1973 in Vol above a cuckoo nest by Dale Wasserman and obtained the consecration by being awarded the Molière for best actor in a supporting role, in 1998, for Douze hommes en colère.



According to information from France 3 Bourgogne , he had spent three weeks at the Semur-en-Auxois hospital center before dying from coronavirus this Sunday, April 12.

