24,087 Deaths due to Coronavirus, 26,834 Patients still HospitaliSed… The Results in France

The coronavirus continues to spread over the territory, less than 15 days from containment. France has 26,834 people still hospitalized and 7,303 cases in intensive care.

Despite a slow decline observed for more than two weeks now, there is no question of resting on its laurels concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, warned on Tuesday 28th April 2020 Prime Minister Edouard Philippe during his hearing before the deputies to present the government’s deconfinement plan.

Since the 1st March 2020, France now has 24 087 deaths due to coronavirus (or 427 the last 24 hours ), the Ministry of Health in a statement, or 15,053 to the hospital and the nursing home in 9034 and social-medical establishments.







Here is what to remember about the situation in France this Wednesday 29th April 2020:

26,834 people still hospitalised , ie 650 fewer patients compared to the previous day.

, ie 650 fewer patients compared to the previous day. 7,303 patients are hospitalised in intensive care , including 4,207 with Covid-19 . 110 new serious cases were admitted, the balance remains negative with 180 patients with Covid less.

, including . 110 new serious cases were admitted, the balance remains negative with 180 patients with Covid less. 4 regions (Île-de-France, Grand-Est, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France) account for 72% of hospitalized cases in France.

(Île-de-France, Grand-Est, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France) account for hospitalized in France. More than 48,200 people have been healed and have been able to return home since the start of the epidemic in France.

Around 3 million cases are confirmed worldwide, including more than a million in Europe.

Post offices will be closed on Saturday 2nd May, everywhere in France

The La Poste group announced the closure of all its offices on Saturday, the day after public holiday. Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, the La Poste group has been adapting the opening plan of its offices every day, depending in particular on the absence of many employees, for childcare or illness.







The Argus suspends its rating for the duration of containment

For the first time since 1940, the Argus group freezes its famous rating, benchmark for the prices of used vehicles (cars, motorcycles and utilities), for the duration of containment. Objective: to avoid a collapse in the value of goods.

End for the 2019-2020 season of Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and the Top14

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe indicated that the professional competitions (L1, L2, Top 14, Pro D2), suspended since mid-March, will not be able to reach their term, forcing football and rugby to accept the evidence of a historic end to their seasons.

👉 Interrompues en raison de l’épidémie de coronavirus, les saisons de Ligue 1 et de Ligue 2 ne reprendront pas avant le mois de septembre, comme expliqué Édouard Philippe pic.twitter.com/hxu7WOaAp3 — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) April 28, 2020

