21,340 Deaths, 5,218 Patients in Serious Condition: Figures from the Coronavirus Epidemic in France

Even if the number of people in serious condition and in intensive care because of Covid-19 decreases, the director-general of Health Jérôme Salomon reminds that the services are saturated.

” The coronavirus epidemic in France remains massive, severe with more than 85,000 hospitalizations since March 1,” said Director-General of Health Jérôme Salomon on Wednesday 22nd April 2020, recalling in passing that “Barrier gestures must become automatic for everyone in the coming weeks”.

If the number of people infected by the coronavirus hospitalized in resuscitation decreases every day for 15 days now, Jérôme Salomon indicated that more than 2000 patients were also in resuscitation for other pathologies, which means that resuscitation services are currently still saturated, with more than 7,000 patients in total.







Here is what to remember about the situation in France this Wednesday 22nd April 2020 :

21,340 : the number of deaths in France since the appearance of the virus. 13,236 people died in hospital and 8,104 died in nursing homes and medico-social establishments.

: the number of deaths in France since the appearance of the virus. 13,236 people died in hospital and 8,104 died in nursing homes and medico-social establishments. 544 : the number of additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

29,741 people are still hospitalized at present, the balance remains negative with 365 fewer patients since yesterday.

people are still hospitalized at present, the balance remains negative with 365 fewer patients since yesterday. 5,218 people are in serious condition in intensive care, the balance has been negative for 15 days now with 215 patients less in 24 hours.

people are in serious condition in intensive care, the balance has been negative for 15 days now with 215 patients less in 24 hours. 40,657 hospitalized people were able to return home cured.

hospitalized were able to return home cured. 119,151 is the total number of cases confirmed to date.

During confinement, the French wash less often

The daily toilet, change of underwear… there is carelessness during confinement with personal hygiene. Especially in older and isolated men.

Emmanuel Macron in Brittany to meet the agricultural and food industry

The President of the Republic is in Finistère this Wednesday, visiting an agricultural cooperative and then a supermarket, as a sign of support for the food industry.

Read More: Emmanuel Macron in Brittany to meet the agricultural and food industry

Coronavirus: more than 10 million employees in partial unemployment, announces the Ministry of Labour

Muriel Pénicaud was the guest of BFM Business this Wednesday 22nd April 2020 morning. Six out of ten companies are now affected by partial unemployment.







Pollution linked to cars has decreased by 63% in Lyon since the start of confinement

With confinement, pollution linked to road traffic is in sharp decline in major French cities, notes the body that monitors air quality, Atmo France.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)